Bachelor Contestant Apologizes for ‘Cruel’ TikTok Comment

A “Bachelor” contestant is apologizing for what she herself called a “cruel” comment in a TikTok video about an Asian contestant. She roasted multiple contestants in the now-deleted video, but it’s the comment about one that is drawing the most controversy.

The contestant in question is Marlena Wesh, who appears on Clayton Echard’s 26th Season of “The Bachelor.” The comment was directed at fellow contestant Sarah Hamrick.

“I perpetuated a dangerous stereotype and because of that I want to truly apologize to all that were offended and hurt by such an ignorant and cruel comment,” Wesh wrote on her Instagram page.

She caused a firestorm online after being accused of “making racially charged jokes in a TikTok video poking fun at a fellow contestant,” Yahoo News reported.

Wesh is a former track-and-field Olympian for Haiti who runs a real estate company.

Wesh Roasted Multiple Contestants in the TikTok





According to Yahoo News, Wesh was trying to roast a fellow contestant in episode 5 on February 7 when she posted jokes on TikTok that were cut out of the show. The TikTok is now deleted.

There is a Reddit thread devoted to the controversy. The site posted a screengrab of the deleted video, which you can see here.

In the Reddit clip, Wesh says, “Sarah, my little Asian persuasion, OK? One thing’s for certain and two things for damn sure, if Clayton ends up with Sarah, at least we know he’s gonna get a happy ending.” Sexualization of Asian women is a much-criticized racialized trope.

According to Us Weekly, Wesh also roasted other contestants in the original TikTok. US quotes her as saying, referring to Rachel Recchia, “My good sis Rachel, Rachel got fake lips, fake tits, Botox chin, cheeks and forehead. I hate to break it to you Clayton, but her personality ain’t real either.”

Of Eliza Isichei, she said, “Y’all, Eliza is so pretty. Her makeup is always perfect, and her hair is always flawless. She doesn’t talk too much and doesn’t really offer any opinions. It’s actually kind of crazy — I didn’t know The Bachelor cast mannequins.”

Of Teddi Wright, she said, “All Teddi does is mope and cry around the house about how she ain’t had a 1-on-1 yet with Clayton. I hate to break it to you, sweetie, but you probably ain’t gonna get one! S-t hell, I ain’t gonna get one either!”

Wesh Admitted That She ‘Perpetuated a Dangerous Stereotype’

Wesh wrote on Instagram:

I would like to say that Sarah and I have spoken about this privately as her feelings were what I was concerned about at the time. I needed a moment to gather myself to truly understand how the context of my joke could harm the Asian community. As a woman of color myself that has dealt with microagressions pertaining to my culture, my intention was never to hurt anyone and I see that my comment did just that. I perpetuated a dangerous stereotype and because of that I want to truly apologize to all that were offended and hurt by such an ignorant and cruel comment. This is not my character and this is not my heart. I have been impacted by the many individuals that have reached out and held me accountable by sharing their experiences. I will learn, I will grow, and I will do better.❤️

Hamrick responded to the apology in the comment thread, writing, “My girl! You have the best heart and are one of the most caring women I’ve ever met, who especially stands up for what is right. I love you! ♥️”

