Former Bachelor Accidentally Touches Celeb’s Chest in Viral Video

Former “Bachelor” Matt James is apologizing for touching a woman’s chest, but even she says it was an accident.

According to US Weekly, it happened during a 2022 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity game on Friday, February 18, 2022. The woman in question was his teammate Brittney Elena, of “Real Husbands of Hollywood.”

James, the Season 25 Bachelor, briefly touched her chest when she approached him from behind while he had the ball. You can watch the video below.

James Apologized to Elena, But She Says It Was a ‘Simple Mistake’

🤣🤣🤦🏽‍♀️🤣🤣 He said sorry y’all! It was a simple mistake lol https://t.co/Rc9Gtk569E — Brittney Elena💖 (@BrittneyElena_) February 19, 2022

On Twitter, Elena revealed that James had apologized, and it wasn’t intentional.

Elena shared the video on Twitter and made it clear that she isn’t upset. “🤣🤣🤦🏽‍♀️🤣🤣 He said sorry y’all! It was a simple mistake lol,” she wrote.

Who is Brittney Elena? According to her IMDB profile, she is “an actress, known for Bronzeville (2017), Couples Night (2017) and JC Tha Barber (2017).”

She posted about the game on Facebook, where she calls herself an “actress host hooper model.”

“IT’S GAME DAY 😤😈😭 STILL CANT BELIEVE IM PLAYING IN THE @nba @nbaallstar CELEB GAME! ALL GLORY TO GOD 🙌🏽 Tune in on @espn tonight at 4PM PST 7pm EST ! OUR SQUAD LIT!!! COMING FOR THAT DUB & MVP 😈🏆💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽” she wrote. Elena also has a YouTube channel.

People Teased James on Twitter Over the Moment

I think Matt James forgot that there are women on his team pic.twitter.com/xnyATFMfEn — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 19, 2022

“I think that Matt James forgot that there are women on his name,” read one tweet.

People left a variety of comments under that tweet, including,

“Clearly no intentions on his part…I hope she is not offended,” wrote one Twitter user.

“This comment section makes me realize that there’s absolutely no hope for society. He did not do this on purpose it was clearly a mistake he thought it was a guy this is not sexual harassment you people need serious help 😭” wrote another.

“I don’t think I’ve seen guys do that either … what was he doing?” another Twitter user questioned.

James posted a photo to Instagram showing him with a basketball:

James and Rachael Kirkconnell, his girlfriend, recently shared Valentine’s Day gift ideas as part of a paid sponsorship, according to E Online.

The pair were pretty loved up on Valentine’s Day. She wrote this ode to James:

the butterflies haven’t stopped since the first night I met you 🖤 happy love day to every single one of you! sometimes I feel like this holiday gets a bad rap because most think it’s for people in relationships and its all about big gestures and gifts- the chocolate, the flowers, white tablecloth dinners.. but take all of that away and it’s really just a day to celebrate love. do we need a whole day designated to that? maybe not, but how great is it that we do! use today to remind someone, anyone in your life how much you love them. your mom, your best friend, your coworker, even yourself (especially yourself). we always need more love in this world. put some extra out there today :) LOVE U GUYS xoxoxoxo

