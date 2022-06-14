‘Bachelor’ Star Felt His Relationship Was Turned Into ‘A Complete Circus’ & ‘Sideshow’

At the time Matt James was offered the opportunity to be “The Bachelor,” he was the first Black male lead the franchise had ever picked. The journey he experienced was not what he had envisioned, and he opened up about some parts of that in a recent talk with the Los Angeles Times. His commentary comes shortly after the release of his first book, “First Impressions: Off Screen Conversations with a Bachelor on Race, Family, and Forgiveness,” which debuted in May. James is still dating his final rose recipient, Rachael Kirkconnell, but his reflections on the experience contain a variety of mixed emotions.

Here’s what you need to know:

James Says He & Kirkconnell Are Not ‘Playing Games’

James noted his book is not a juicy breakdown of the drama he experienced as “The Bachelor.” In fact, he felt, “There wasn’t anything left to rehash,” given all the attention his season received heading into the finale. “My relationship had been made into a slideshow, a complete circus,” he explained.

Allegations of racism wreaked havoc shortly before “The Bachelor” finale aired, and James touched on a crucial realization regarding this in his book, as shared by Cosmopolitan. When a photo of Kirkconnell from a college formal held at a Southern plantation emerged and sparked talk of racism, James noted, “The picture forced deeper realizations about our relationship as well.” He added, “Rachael and I had hardly talked about race” while filming “The Bachelor.”

James says now, however, “Rachael and I have moved on.” He pointed out, “We’re one of the only couples from that franchise still going strong,” crediting the fact they are doing things at their own pace for their success. “We’re not playing games that a lot of people play just to stay in that circle,” he insisted.

He Admits to Being Naive When He Accepted the Gig

Ultimately, James says, “My message was not the one that ‘The Bachelor’ was trying to promote across their franchise, which is fine.” That, he admits now, is “on me, being naive.” While James may have neglected to explore issues of race in-depth with Kirkconnell during filming, he says that has since changed. Despite feeling the experience was “frustrating and disappointing,” James says he’d “do it tomorrow” all over again.

“It was still an incredible experience, and so much good stuff came out of it,” he acknowledges. He added that “One of the main reasons I went on the show was to find someone who was compatible with me, and I did that despite the show, which is hilarious.” James noted that, given all he experienced during filming and afterward, he shouldn’t have been successful in finding love at all. However, “I found what I was looking for,” and in the end, “I’ll take it.”

So far, James and Kirkconnell have seemed successful at putting “The Bachelor” drama they endured behind them as they carve their own path forward. He has even suggested he sees marriage in their future, but fans likely would not have imagined that being the case as the “complete circus” of their relationship initially played out.