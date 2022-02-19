Does Matt James Regret How He Treated Rachael Kirkconnell on ‘ATFR’?

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell fell in love on “The Bachelor.” The couple did not get engaged on the finale, and actually broke things off for a period of time after filming wrapped.

The two dated for several weeks after the show ended before things went south. Controversial photos of Kirkconnell at an Old South ball hit the internet, and she was accused of being racist. At the “After the Final Rose” special that aired after the “Bachelor” finale, James revealed that he and Kirkconnell had broken up.

“I knew from the first night I met Matt that he was something special, and I was praying to share something exceptional between the two of us if that’s what was meant to be. While I never expected this outcome, I respect his decision completely,” Kirkconnell captioned an Instagram post in March 2021.

A short while later, she and James reconnected. The two were spotted hanging out together, and were able to rekindle their romance. James and Kirkconnell appear more in love than ever before, but one question remains: Does James have any regrets about how he handled things when things got tough?

Here’s what you need to know:

James Feels it Was ‘Cowardly’ not to Stand by Kirkconnell During the Scandal





Former Bachelor Matt James gets Deep on Love and Race Being the first Black Bachelor comes with its fair share of baggage, but Matt James is so much more than his stint on ABC’s hit reality dating TV show. He’s also big in the crypto game, buying and selling different digital currencies on the new frontier of economics. Watch Matt James reminisce on his time… 2022-01-31T18:00:24Z

In an interview with Carlos Watson, James opened up about the split — and revealed that he regrets how things played out. Watson asked James if he would do things differently if he had to “do it all over again.”

“I probably would have tried to work through it,” James responded. “I don’t think that was the best thing for her. I felt kind of cowardly looking back on it that like, you know, in her toughest times I’m not there by her side, helping her through it. Especially as a Black man who has chosen this woman over everyone else who’s there. It’s like, ‘you didn’t have strong enough convictions to stick with her through everything that she’s going through?'” James added.

He also revealed that he has apologized to Kirkconnell for how he handled things.

“It’s something I’ve talked to her about and I’ve apologized for,” he said.

James and Kirkconnell have been spending a lot of time together over the past several months. In January, they returned to Nemacolin where they first met. And, in February, they took a romantic trip to Italy together.

‘Bachelor’ Fans Had Mixed Reactions to James’ Interview

Shortly after the interview was uploaded to YouTube, fans took to Reddit to react. The reaction from “Bachelor” fans is mixed, with some people supporting James and others slamming him.

“THANK GOD HE SAID THIS. I was extremely disappointed in him for how he handled it because it was all so very obviously bs. They ‘stopped’ dating for two seconds. He only did it to placate everyone on the sidelines so he would be considered ‘a good Black man’…. instead of him just being an honest man. He didn’t have anything to prove to anyone, but if he loved Rachel then he should have stood by her at a time when people were twisting a narrative so aggressively toward her,” one Redditor commented.

“If Matt accepts Rachael and her past, then I have nothing negative to say. That’s for them to choose, and I’m happy if they’re happy. And they really seem to be happy,” another person wrote.

“He was such a disappointment on so many levels and I really wish he would just fade into obscurity (faster),” a third comment read.

“This is… sad and disappointing. But I’m not at all surprised by him at this point. Of course he thinks she’s a victim in this. Rachael made herself the victim during that ATFR when she continuously talked about how heart broken she was, how she had lost the love of her life and would never love again, etc. and people ate it up,” a fourth person added.

