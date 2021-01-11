WATCH: Matt James Loses It on The Bachelor 2021

Many Bachelor Nation fans know that The Bachelor tends to stir up emotions, and this season is no exception. A preview clip for the upcoming season, as seen below, shows many of the contestants breaking down crying. The Bachelor Matt James also sheds more than a few tears.

The preview highlights the emotional season, showing James breaking down sobbing during a confessional. The camera then pans to James sitting on a curb when host Chris Harrison joins him. Harrison asks James if he’s okay to which James responds, “No, no I’m not. I’m not sure where we go from here. I just need some time.” James leaves Harrison and begins to cry even more.

Later on in a confessional, James admits that he’s having a difficult time sharing deep information with others. The 29-year-old tells the camera, “One of the things that’s been hard for me in my relationships is going deep and sharing who I am, what I am about, what I’ve been through because it opens up this place that scares me.”

He adds that his upbringing and family has affected the way he thinks about love. “I think about my mom, I think about my brother – and how this broken family and broken marriage has affected our lives,” James says. “And I don’t want to put anybody through that.”

He ends the preview saying, “The only thing I’m certain of is that love causes you to do things that you wouldn’t normally do. I’ve got this beautiful diamond that represents so much more than you could ever imagine.”

Matt James Revealed Why He Got Emotional

Bachelor Matt James opened up about why he breaks down crying on the newest season. “I got emotional because it was real for me,” James told Us Weekly. “It’s what I would expect out of myself. [It happens] when you become emotionally attached to the way that I did and dive into the conversations that we did.”

James confessed that like many other former Bachelors and Bachelorettes, he fell for more than one contestant. “I think [falling for multiple women is] just something that comes with the territory, because when people are sharing these things with you and you’re sharing things with them, it’s only natural that over time you’re going to form some type of feeling for that person,” James told Us Weekly.

He added, “How you choose to act on that is another thing, but the raw feeling of being attracted, interested, seeing that person as someone that you could be with — there was a lot of that.”

James Confessed His Views Towards a ‘Conventional Relationship’ Changed

Since his journey on The Bachelor concluded, James admitted that he’s learned a lot about himself on the journey. “[I learned] I’m capable of loving,” James told Us Weekly. “A lot of things in my life had turned me off to the ideas of a conventional relationship — just seeing how they’ve played out in my parents’ life and in my family. So it was very refreshing to be around this caliber of women.”

James grew up with his mother, Patty James, and older brother, John, in North Carolina. His mother and his father didn’t stay together long.

“Unfortunately, my parents split up before I could remember,” James said during the premiere. “It was hard growing up in a single parent home, but my mom raised us in a Christian household and that foundation was everything for me. I’ve seen all the sacrifices that my mom had made in my life. She put aside everything, so that I would have the opportunity to be the man I was capable of being.”

The Bachelor continued saying that his parents’ separation took a toll on his ability to connect with women. “My mom did a great job, but growing up in a single parent home, I feel like I missed out on a lot of what it takes to be in a good relationship,” James said. “In the past, I’ve struggled with opening up and being vulnerable.”

