Does Matt James Get Engaged on ‘The Bachelor’ Finale?

The Bachelor spoiler that everyone has been waiting for is finally here. On Tuesday, February 2, Reality Steve confirmed that Matt James did not get engaged on the show’s finale. Although he did pick someone to carry on a relationship with off-screen, he did not get down on one knee at the final rose ceremony.

WARNING: Bachelor spoilers ahead.

In previous weeks, it was revealed and later confirmed that James chose Rachael Kirkconnell at the end of his season. While the two are still believed to be together, the season of The Bachelor did not end with an engagement.

“Matt did not propose to Rachael. They are still together today though.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Probably Won’t Make it, Reality Steve Claims

Without an engagement to really solidify their relationship, it’s hard to say whether or not James and Kirkconnell will make it long-term. However, Reality Steve doesn’t believe they will.

“…Knowing that Matt doesn’t propose to Rachael this season, do you think most people will think, ‘Oh great. That means that can really take their time to get to know each other and hopefully have a long, prosperous relationship?’ Hell no. Everyone will basically say this relationship has zero chance because it doesn’t have that ‘label’ of engagement, even though that’s never mattered in the past since so many don’t make it any way,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog on Tuesday.

“So whether Matt did or didn’t propose I don’t think should matter in the least bit, since engagements on this show really don’t mean anything. But I can already tell you him not proposing will immediately have people giving the hot take that these two won’t make it. I mean, I don’t think they will either, but not because he didn’t propose. I don’t think they’ll make it because I don’t think for a second Matt is ready for a serious relationship, and never was,” Reality Steve added.

Matt James Has Given People a Few Hints About Who He Chooses & if They Are Still Together

In case fans were wondering if Reality Steve was wrong about his spoilers this season, it seems as though Matt James is giving plenty of hints on his own.

As previously reported by Heavy, James was previously “caught” listening to a Spotify playlist that was created by Kirkconnell. Fans freaked out when this information came to light, thus suggesting that James had chosen the Cumming, Georgia, native as his person.

Heavy also reported that James has been sharing videos of himself creating a certain snack on Monday nights before sitting down to watch The Bachelor. He’s been putting together charcuterie boards — one of Kirkconnell’s favorite things to eat, according to her ABC bio.

“Nothing makes her happier than a good movie, good wine, and charcuterie boards,” one line of her bio reads.

So far, James has made three charcuterie boards, one of which was a dessert board.

“The key to a successful charcuterie board is to include things that people will actually enjoy eating,” James said in a TikTok video that he shared on Monday night.

READ NEXT: Rachael Kirkconnell on ‘The Bachelor’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know