‘Bachelor’ Lead Thinking About Marriage 3 Years After Meeting Girlfriend

Former “Bachelor” lead Matt James is thinking about proposing to Rachael Kirkconnell.

“I think that’s the next step,” James said on the October 10 episode of the “De-Influenced with Dani + Jordan” podcast. “Having had so many of Rachael’s friends go through engagements, I wouldn’t dare go look at a ring without consulting Rachael first,” he added.

James and Kirkconnell met on his season of the hit ABC dating show, which aired in 2021. Although they didn’t get engaged on the finale, the two have been together ever since.

“I have the finger ready,” Kirkconnell joked. “I feel that’s definitely something we want. I’m on his time. My problem is I definitely need to go find a ring I like and everything, but that’s on him at that point. … That’s a problem, I don’t even know what I want,” she added.

Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Are on the Same Page About an Engagement

Both James and Kirkconnell are on the same page when it comes to spending their lives together.

“It’s about doing whatever you’re doing at your own pace, whether that’s the relationship, your job, exercise. If you do things that other people want you to do and you don’t consider y’all’s feelings, then I think that is a recipe for disaster,” he told People magazine in February 2024.

“We wouldn’t be together if that wasn’t the same goal. I’m definitely excited for what the future looks like with us,” he continued, adding that the proposal will be “special because Rachael’s very special.”

James hasn’t given any sort of indication of a timeline on when he plans on popping the question, but he hasn’t shied away from the topic, either. In fact, he’s almost always said that he wants to marry Kirkconnell — but he will do it when the time is right for them.

Rachael Kirkconnell Thinks a Proposal From Matt James Could Happen at Any Time

In another interview back in June, James talked about his relationship and how serious he is about popping the question.

“We’re doing great. I feel like when you feel pressure, it’s when you don’t wanna do something. So I’ve never really felt pressure [to get engaged] because it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do. And it’s something that we’re gonna do at some point. That’s why we’re together and what we’re working toward. I’m excited about our future,” James told Us Weekly at the time.

Meanwhile, Kirkconnell is ready for that moment — whenever it comes.

“She asks a million questions. … ‘Why are you asking me to get my nails done? Why are we doing this?’ She’s just so intuitive that it’s gonna be tricky. It’s gonna be tough because she needs a reason why we do anything — and not a crazy reason, [but] just to know why. She never does something just to do it. So when that happens, I’ll have to think outside the box. I’ll have to stretch the truth on why we’re doing something,” he added.

He and Kirkconnell have already been thinking about what they want their wedding to look like, even though the proposal hasn’t happened yet.

“When we go to weddings together, and we start to bounce ideas off each other, we just kind of start to create our own perfect wedding, which is fun,” James admitted on a February episode of the “Amy and T.J.” podcast.

