WATCH: Matt James’ Friends Heard Talking Badly About ‘Queen’ Victoria

Matt James enjoyed a round of golf with his buddies over the weekend, but while he was on the course, one of the people with him started talking badly about Victoria Larson, a.k.a. “Queen Victoria.”

James was hanging out with his best pal Tyler Cameron, who was previously on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, and some other dudes when Larson was brought up. It’s unclear who was taking the video — or who shared it — but a few Bachelor fan accounts on Instagram.

James was getting ready to putt his ball when his caddy decided to distract him by bringing up his season of The Bachelor — and one woman in particular; the queen.

“Now how was Victoria’s body? ‘Cause when I look at her, it doesn’t look very nice… and you’ve been making out with this woman,” he said. Everyone standing on the green could be heard laughing, especially Cameron. It’s unclear if James was laughing or not, as his face was not on camera.

“Can someone pull the pin for me?” James responds, and more laughter ensues.

Fans Are Unhappy That This Video Was Posted & Many Slammed Matt James in the Comments Section

While Victoria Larson is not a fan favorite this season — to say the least — many people who saw the video were extremely unhappy that it was posted. As many fans pointed out, the guys were having a private conversation. However, one of them chose to film the video — and post it online — so it wasn’t that private.

Beyond that, several people expressed their disappointment in James and his friends, some even referring to them as “frat” boys.

“I don’t think any of those guys actually respect women,” commented one Instagram user.

“Not cool,” added another.

“Honestly sad and I personally thought Matt was a respectable person… I was wrong,” a third wrote.

“That’s pretty distasteful that’s not ok and very immature on Matt’s part, too,” echoed a fourth.

Victoria Larson Is This Season’s Villain & Several People Think She’s a Plant

Victoria Larson has been disliked from the moment she walked onto the scene at Nemacolin Resort, wearing a crown atop her head and introducing herself as royalty. She has ruffled many feathers both on and off the show, so much so that some people are convinced that she’s been placed there by producers to stir up drama.

As previously reported by Heavy, former Bachelorette winner J.P. Rosenbaum spoke out about his thoughts on Larson — and whether or not he feels she’s truly on the show to find love.

“The more I think about it, the more I believe that Victoria was planted by the show/producers. She just doesn’t seem to fit the mold. Her ‘villain’ traits don’t seemed authentic. Her presence, attitude, etc were so forced. No way she’s just a random contestant,” Rosenbaum previously tweeted.

