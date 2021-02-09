What Tyler Cameron Revealed About Matt James’ Current Relationship

Tyler Cameron made his return to ABC when he appeared on episode six of The Bachelor to provide a little counsel to his best friend, Matt James. The former Bachelorette finalist also found himself in an unexpected predicament when he was pranked by James and contestant Katie Thurston.

But off-camera, Cameron may have dropped a couple hints about where James’ love life currently stands. When he was asked on Good Morning America about what fans should expect to see in the remainder of the season, Cameron said he believes there will be a happily ever after.

“I think you’ll see a lot of emotion; I think you’ll see a real, raw Matt; I think you’ll see a happy ending — love and all the things that come with it,” Cameron said.

It’d be surprising if Cameron didn’t already know who received the final rose and where things currently stand. He and James live together in New York City and are seemingly inseparable. Cameron also dropped a hint on Instagram just a few hours before episode six aired.

“@mattjames919 told me that I might have to move out of the master bedroom in order to make room for his new girl,” Cameron wrote, in part.



While the caption is presumably a joke, Cameron is leaving little doubt that James is still with the woman who received the Final Rose.

Recent ‘Bachelor’ Relationships Have Been Exceedingly Brief

James’ predecessor on The Bachelor, Peter Weber, was engaged to his Final Rose recipient, Hannah Ann Sluss, for just a few weeks before they broke off their relationship. Their time together was brief enough that both the engagement and the break up were shown in the same episode of the show.

Hannah Brown’s engagement to Jed Wyatt on season 15 of The Bachelorette was similarly brief, and Clare Crawley’s engagement to Dale Moss ended in January after a few months.

In fact, since 2018, the only former lead who is still together with their Final Rose recipient is Tayshia Adams, who got engaged to Zac Clark on the most recent season of The Bachelorette.

Cameron Is Rumored to be Dating Model Camila Kendra

While Cameron doesn’t have to be as secretive about his relationship status as James does, he’s still kept his personal life under wraps since his time on The Bachelorette.

Most recently, Cameron has been spotted with Camila Kendra, a model and Instagram influencer. In January, E! News shared photos of the couple together in New York City after they reportedly made a road trip from Florida. But the outlet also said “it’s a stretch to say she’s his girlfriend.”

James and Cameron may soon have to make room for significant others in their ritzy two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Considering the New York Post says their rent is about $8,000 per month, it shouldn’t be too difficult to squeeze a couple ladies into their daily lives.

