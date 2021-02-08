Did Matt James & Heather Martin Date Before ‘The Bachelor’?

Matt James is going to get a surprise from a former Bachelor contestant on Monday night. Apparently, Heather Martin — who you might recognize from Colton Underwood’s season — is going to surprise James in hopes of getting the chance to date him.

Fans who follow former Bachelor/ette contestants on social media may have noticed that Martin is friends with Hannah Brown, and she’s been spotted hanging out with the former Bachelorette. Brown, who has remained friends with a hopeful from her season Tyler Cameron, has hung out with both Cameron and his BFF James. So, it’s really not super surprising that Martin previously met James.

In a promo for Monday night’s episode, Martin drives up to Nemacolin Resort and is greeted by Chris Harrison.

“Heather, what are you doing here? You could honestly destroy this whole thing for Matt,” Harrison says to her. Little else is revealed, but thanks to spoilers, viewers know that Martin isn’t the one for James.

Matt James Admits That He Previously Met Heather Martin, but He Claims They Never Dated

Although Matt James may be surprised to see Heather Martin arrive in the midst of his love journey, she’s not a stranger to him. In an interview with Us Weekly, he opened up about previously meeting Martin.

“I have met Heather before [but] I had no relationship with her. But she does have a relationship with one of my good friends Hannah Brown. I was just as shocked to see her as everyone else was when she arrives and I think it makes for a very interesting conversation,” he said on the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

Interestingly, Reality Steve believes that Hannah Brown arranged for Heather Martin to pop up on James’ season. He also said that Martin showing up and being sent home the same day is “kinda embarrassing.”

“So in looking at this from the outside, it’s clear this was put together by Hannah Brown. I don’t know any other details of what I just shared, but Heather is Hannah’s BFF. They post all the time together on each other’s IG stories. Clearly Hannah told her this would be a good idea since she’s friends with Matt (you know, Quarantine Crew and all), and I guess convinced Heather she thought the two of them would get along. Or hell, maybe at some point Heather has met or at least spoken to Matt in the past. I’m not sure. But Heather showing up on Matt’s season and getting eliminated the same day, well, kinda embarrassing. Especially when Hannah was probably pushing her to do it. Why wouldn’t she? She’s friends with both,” Steve wrote on his blog back in December.

Matt James Sends Heather Martin Home the Same Day She Arrives, According to ‘Bachelor’ Spoilers

While Martin may truly feel that she and James would be perfect for one another, James either doesn’t see it, or he realizes that he’s already falling for someone else.

According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Martin isn’t going to be sticking around for long.

“Here’s what I know: she doesn’t show up the first night, it’s somewhere after filming is already started, and she’s literally there only a few hours as Matt sends her home the same day she arrives,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog back in December.

“Knowing what the end result is now, clearly it was done for dramatic purposes and Heather never stood a chance of lasting,” Reality Steve said, alluding to James choosing someone else in the end.

It’s unknown if Martin was part of the Women Tell All special which was taped last week, or if she will make any additional appearances on the show. It’s entirely possible that she will be on the new season of Bachelor in Paradise.

