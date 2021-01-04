Matt James Was Asked if He’s in Love & His Response Might Surprise You

Matt James will officially begin his journey to find love tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern when the new season of The Bachelor kicks off on ABC. James will meet 32 women on Monday night, and, hopefully, will propose to one after a few weeks of getting to know them better.

In typical pre-show fashion, James did quite a bit of press on Monday morning, leading up the show’s premiere. During an interview by way of a video chat with Good Morning America, James was asked the age-old Bachelor franchise question: Are you in love?

Over the past several seasons, most Bachelor and Bachelorette stars have given the watching world at least that much. Many have said things like they’re very happy or that the process worked for them. Others have come right out to say that they are in love. However, James chose not to give an answer — at all.

Warning: Bachelor spoilers ahead!

Here’s what you need to know:

James looked very comfortable during his interview. He wore a navy blue suit and a dark-colored tie. He has let his facial hair grow in and was sporting a full mustache and beard.

“Y’all putting me on blast already!” James said, laughing, after he was asked if he was in love.

He then stared into the camera and didn’t say a word. He smiled as host T.J. Holmes teased him a bit.

“Oh, he’s holding — oh my goodness! He’s holding his tongue. You’ve learned already, my man!” Holmes said. You can check this out in the GMA clip above.

While it may be easy for some fans to read into James’s decision not to answer the burning question, it’s entirely possible that he’s just trying to keep things under wraps. Bachelor producers may have also requested that he not give away any details in any interviews that he does.

‘Bachelor’ Spoilers Have Been few & far Between This Season, but Sources Claim That Matt James Does Choose Someone in the end

Although season spoilers have been sparse this season due to the change in filming locations, Reality Steve has reported that sources have revealed James’s final pick.

“I was told ‘Michelle and Rachael were final 2, and Rachael wins.’ Well, if you believe everything coming out of the small town of Cumming, GA, then it’s Rachael Kirkconnell. Because for the last month, all I keep being told out of Cumming is that Rachael won, and all her friends and family know and they’re telling everyone,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog on Monday.

Reality Steve is not 100 percent sure on this news, nor has he reported exactly what happened on the show’s finale, so it’s unknown whether or not James is still with Kirkconnell or if he even ended up proposing.

“There’s clearly a lot more that goes down this season and I’m sure I’ll hear more stuff as we move forward. But that’s what I got for you right now. Going to be an interesting season to say the least with so little known. You’ve got your ending (most likely) so hopefully that’ll keep people occupied for a while,” Reality Steve writes.

