Former ‘Bachelor’ Lead Hopes to Surprise Girlfriend With Proposal

Matt James is “excited” about his future with Rachael Kirkconnell.

The former “Bachelor” lead met Kirkconnell on his season of the show and although they didn’t get engaged on the finale (which aired in 2021), he says that’s the direction his relationship is moving.

“We’re doing great. I feel like when you feel pressure, it’s when you don’t wanna do something. So I’ve never really felt pressure [to get engaged] because it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do. And it’s something that we’re gonna do at some point. That’s why we’re together and what we’re working toward. I’m excited about our future,” James told Us Weekly in June.

“She asks a million questions. …, ‘Why are you asking me to get my nails done? Why are we doing this?’ She’s just so intuitive that it’s gonna be tricky. It’s gonna be tough because she needs a reason why we do anything — and not a crazy reason, [but] just to know why. She never does something just to do it. So when that happens, I’ll have to think outside the box. I’ll have to stretch the truth on why we’re doing something,” he added.

Matt James Hasn’t Been Shy About His Plans to Propose

James and Kirkconnell are going strong but that doesn’t mean that James is going to rush into popping the question. While he admits he feels no pressure to get down on one knee, however, it’s definitely what he wants to do.

In fact, back in May, James shared a TikTok in which he and Kirkconnell shared one of their favorite date night spots.

“Your NYC food guide: thee best date night spot.. in Brooklyn. Zero notes. If you’re looking for a intimate setting with mouthwatering options, you’re in the right place,” he captioned the video.

When someone commented, “Marry this girl already… she’s perfect,” James had a very straight forward response.

“Planning on it,” he wrote.

Matt James Has Maintained That Rachael Kirkconnell Is End-Game for Him

Whenever James has been asked about his relationship with Kirkconnell, he always seems to have a similar answer. “It’s about doing whatever you’re doing at your own pace, whether that’s the relationship, your job, exercise. If you do things that other people want you to do and you don’t consider y’all’s feelings, then I think that is a recipe for disaster,” he told People magazine in February. “We wouldn’t be together if that wasn’t the same goal. I’m definitely excited for what the future looks like with us,” he continued. James also said he’s planning a “special” proposal “because Rachael’s very special.” Meanwhile, on a February episode of the “Amy and T.J. Podcast,” James said that he’s pretty used to getting asked about his future plans with Kirkconnell. He also admitted that he and his girlfriend talk about how they envision their special day. “When we go to weddings together, and we start to bounce ideas off each other, we just kind of start to create our own perfect wedding, which is fun,” James said on the podcast. “So when we leave places and venues and travel in countries, we’re like, ‘Would you wanna get married over here?'” he added.

