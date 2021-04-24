UPDATE: Why Rachael Kirkconnell & Matt James Are Sparking Reconciliation Rumors

Are Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell back together? That seems to be the question no one can answer these days, but a recent spotting at the Bear Flag Fish Co. in Newport Beach, California has once again sparked rumors of a reconciliation.

The embattled man behind Bachelor Nation’s spoilers, Reality Steve, shared a photo of them at lunch on Twitter. He wrote, “Rachael has been with Matt all week In CA.”

Rachael has been with Matt all week In CA. This is from earlier today at lunch at Bear Flag Fish Co in Newport Beach. pic.twitter.com/pibFxr0Vy3 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 24, 2021

This news comes just weeks after Reality Steve reported Kirkconnell had joined the former Bachelor in New York City. On April 6, he tweeted, “It’s been a while but here’s some news: Matt and Rachael? Yeah, they’re not over. They’re currently in New York together. FYI.”

However, these reunions have been interspersed with rumors that James pursued another woman and the former couple is no longer speaking. James and Kirkconnell first met on season 25 of The Bachelor, but accusations of cultural appropriation and racism facing the Georgia-native drove the couple apart before the After the Final Rose special.

She has since apologized, writing, “I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist.”

James Is Accused ‘Lying’ to Kirkconnell & Pursuing Another Woman

Despite James shutting down any potential for a future relationship on the finale, Reality Steve claimed during an April 9 Instagram Live that he has seen proof the two continued to communicate and James even paid for Kirkconnell to go to New York.

Reality Steve claimed that amid discussions of getting back together, James was pursuing his friend Grace Amerling, even trying to meet up days before his planned reunion with Kirkconnell. Amerling claimed she and Kirkconnell have since “been in talks.”

As a result of the drama, Us Weekly reported James and Kirkconnell were no longer speaking.

“Rachael and Matt are on non-speaking terms after she learned about him lying about being in communication with another girl,” a source told the outlet on April 19. “He was in Atlanta this weekend, which is less than an hour away from where Rachael resides, and he has not reached out to her to make amends or apologize. As far as she’s concerned, what they had is in the past now.”

Meanwhile, Us Weekly also reported James’ never planned to reignite their romance, saying, he “tried to make it clear to her that he just wants to be friends.”

Clearly, something has changed, but there is no confirmation as to the nature of their relationship.

Reality Steve Has Been Accused of Misogyny and Sexual Harassment

Steve Carbone, the man known as Reality Steve, found himself at the center of controversy after being accused of misogyny on Bekah Martinez’s Chatty Broads podcast.

They read quotes from his past blog posts that made light of sexual assault, criticized Jade Roper’s past nude photoshoot and made other disparaging comments about women.

He apologized in a series of tweets, saying he was “embarrassed” he thought that way and adding, “I have never shied away from acknowledging these writings and will always apologize for them.”

However, Demi Burnett tweeted in response “No you haven’t changed.” She then accused Carbone of outing her as bisexual before she had told her parents.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum added, “Last August you messaged me telling me you had something you wanted to share with me. You said, ‘It was bizarre and something you couldn’t put into writing.’”

“Fearing it was some gossip you heard about me, I agreed to talk on the phone with you,” she continued. “Then you proceeded to tell me about a graphic sex dream you had of me.”

He responded to her tweet, writing, “I had no idea at the time that conversation made you feel that way. I am apologizing now knowing how uncomfortable I made you feel. I crossed boundaries I didn’t think at the time I was crossing. I did not know this until today. So for that, I hope you can accept my apology.”

Ashley Spivey has since revealed she will no longer do Instagram Lives with Carbone as other Bachelor Nation stars have spoken out.

READ NEXT: Heather Martin Sparks Romance Rumors With This Former ‘Bachelorette’ Fan-Favorite