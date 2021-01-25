Is Matt James Still Engaged to the Woman He Chooses?

Matt James is well on his way to finding love on the current season of The Bachelor. As usual, many fans have been wondering if James got engaged at the end of his season, and if he’s still with the woman that he chooses on the finale.

Warning: Bachelor spoilers ahead.

According to Reality Steve, Matt James is between Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young on the final episode. Ultimately, James chooses Kirkconnell. However, Reality Steve has not been able to confirm whether or not the finale will end with a proposal. While it’s customary for the show to end with an engagement, that doesn’t always happen — and it’s possible that it won’t happen this season.

“Matt chose Rachael and is still with her. I do not know if they’re engaged or not,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog.

Matt James Gave Away a Huge Hint That Suggests He’s Still With Rachael Kirkconnell

While Reality Steve feel 100 percent confident that Kirkconnell is the woman who wins James’ heart, he may have proven it all on his own — albeit by mistake.

As previously reported by Heavy, eagle-eyed fans have been scouting James’ every move since he wrapped filming at Nemacolin Resort. At least one fan was following James on Spotify, and noticed that he was listening to a playlist created by none other than Kirkconnell.

Not only did this information help solidify the spoilers for the season, but it also suggests that James and Kirkconnell are still together. It wouldn’t make much sense for James to be listening to songs on Kirkconnell’s playlist if, A. he wasn’t with her, or B. he didn’t choose her in the end.

The playlist is called “Night Drive,” and consists of more than four hours of music. Some of the songs on the playlist include “Hope” by The Chainsmokers, “Highway Tune” by Greta Van Fleet, and “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd.

Rachael Kirkconnell Has Been Active on Social Media, But Fans Haven’t Spotted a Ring Slip-up

Kirkconnell is back home in Cumming, Georgia, with her family, and has returned to social media since apparently falling in love with James. Since the two can’t be together all the time — and they still aren’t allowed to be seen together in public — Kirkconnell has been spending time with her family. She is particularly close to her younger sister, Trinity.

Over the weekend, Kirkconnell shared a new TikTok that she and her sister did together. Looking closely, fans have some pretty clear shots of Kirkconnell’s hands — and she does not appear to be wearing a ring of the diamond variety in the video.

If she is engaged, Kirkconnell will need to keep the ring off of social media to that she doesn’t spoil the ending of the show — that’s part of the deal when someone goes on one of The Bachelor franchise shows. Of course, accidents happen, so it’s worth it for fans to always be watching!

