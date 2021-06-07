Are Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Still Together?

As the premiere of “The Bachelorette” kicks off on Monday, June 7, 2021, fans of the franchise might find themselves wondering if former “Bachelor” Matt James and his season pick — Rachael Kirkconnell — are still together.

The simple answer to that question is yes. However, it has been quite the journey for the couple, who broke up shortly after the show wrapped. Reality Steve was first to reveal that Matt and Rachael had parted ways, which they both confirmed on the “After the Final Rose” special that aired after the “Bachelor” finale.

However, a few weeks later, Kirkconnell was spotted in New York City, and word got out that she was with James. Photos of the two surfaced on social media, and rumors that they had reconciled started circulating. And then, there was another speed bump. Reality Steve got some intel that James had been talking to Kirkconnell — and to another woman named Grace. That woman came forward and even chatted with Steve on an Instagram Live, according to People magazine.

That all seems to be in the past now, however, and James and Kirkconnell appear to be really happy together.

Here’s what you need to know:

James Said He & Kirkconnell Are Doing ‘Great’ After She Gave Him an Ultimatum

The Bachelor's Matt James Talks About Rachael And Bitcoin I Pomp Podcast #564This is an episode of The Pomp Podcast with host Anthony "Pomp" Pompliano and guest, Matt James, an American television personality, businessman, and former football player. Matt is best known for being the first Black lead for The Bachelor in season 25. He recently founded ABC Food Tours, a charity aimed to create experiences for… 2021-05-25T12:00:16Z

James made an appearance on “The Pomp” podcast on May 25, 2021, in which he revealed that he and Kirkconnell were not only back together — but that they were in a really good place.

James was asked what really pushed him to jump back into things with Kirkconnell, and he revealed that she gave him a sort of ultimatum.

“It was honestly a commitment that we had made to each other that we were going to work on the relationship. And there came a point in time where it was evident that my working on the relationship looked different than Rachael’s because I wasn’t really honoring that commitment that I made to working on our relationship,” Matt explained. “It was just a come to Jesus meeting that I had with Rachael where she’s like, ‘If you’re gonna make this work, then let’s do it, but if you’re not gonna make it work then I’m gonna let you do your own thing.’ And that’s really all I needed,” he said, adding, “It was an ultimatum that I needed.”

Interestingly, Kirkconnell had been sitting in the same room as James during the interview.

James & Kirkconnell Have Been Traveling Together & Recently Went Instagram Official

Things really do seem to be going well for James and Kirkconnell, who have been pretty much inseparable lately. The two have been traveling all over the U.S. together, spending some time in Florida and in New York City — where James currently lives.

Things seem to be going so well, in fact, that sources say that Kirkconnell is considering a move from Georgia to New York — so that she can be closer to her man. A source told Us Weekly that Kirkconnell “hasn’t made an official decision” just yet, but that the Big Apple would be a great place for her to call home. “Rachael wouldn’t just be moving to NYC to be with Matt. She would be moving to be close to her friends,” the source explained.

And, although James and Kirkconnell had been doing a great job keeping their relationship off of social media, the two have gotten a little more open about the fact that they are indeed back on. Not only did they go Instagram official on May 27, 2021, but James has been actively tagging Kirkconnell in his Instagram Stories.

READ NEXT: Matt James Reveals the Moment He Knew That Rachael Kirkconnell Was the One