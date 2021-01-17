Matt James’ Season of ‘The Bachelor’ May Have Just Been Spoiled in the Oddest way

Did Matt James’ season of The Bachelor just get spoiler on Spotify?!

On Monday, January 18, fans of the popular television dating show will watch episode three of James’ love journey. As it goes for every season, spoilers have been released for those who don’t want to wait until the final episode airs. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the different nature of filming this season, it’s been more challenging for spoilers to get out — but most people have settled on the information that Reality Steve has shared: Rachael Kirkconnell is the suspected winner.

“I was told ‘Michelle and Rachael were final 2, and Rachael wins.’ Well, if you believe everything coming out of the small town of Cumming, GA, then it’s Rachael Kirkconnell. Because for the last month, all I keep being told out of Cumming is that Rachael won, and all her friends and family know and they’re telling everyone,” reads Reality Steve’s blog.

On Saturday evening, a Bachelor fan account posted something very interesting — something that seems to solidify Reality Steve’s intel. According to a post by BachSleuthers, James was “caught” listening to a playlist called “night drive” on Spotify. That particular playlist was created by none other than Kirkconnell.

Here’s what you need to know:

BachSleuthers Posted the Screenshot of Spotify to Instagram & Most Fans Agree That Kirkconnell Is This Season’s Last Woman Standing

If you swipe right on the photo above, you will see the screenshot posted by BachSleuthers. The screenshot shows a 75-song playlist called “night drive.” That’s four hours and 38 minutes of music to James’ ears, because you can also see that James was listening to it at some point today.

“In addition to prior evidence, Matt was listening to Rachael’s Night Drive playlist today,” BachSleuthers captioned the pic. The playlist includes, “Hope” by The Chainsmokers, “Highway Tune” by Greta Van Fleet, and “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd.

For the most part, fans were completely onboard with the theory that James ends up with Kirkconnell in the end. If he doesn’t, why would he be listening to her playlist?

“Wow this is some FBI work,” wrote one Instagram user.

“I accept this evidence as fact,” added a second.

“Great detective work,” echoed a third.

In taking a closer look, it appears as though James does not follow Kirkconnell’s Spotify profile, and she does not follow his.

Spotify Users Are Able to See What Other Spotify Users Are Listening to

For those that are unfamiliar with how Spotify works, it’s a music-streaming platform that is accessible on mobile via an app, and on desktop.

“Spotify automatically shares all its users’ activity with followers and with the public. By default, anyone with an account can also see your public playlists, your recently played music and your followers. As long as you have a Spotify account and you know the person’s username, you can search for and follow any user,” USA Today previously reported.

Interestingly, there are ways to make this information private — and it looks like Matt James may have done that already. At the time of this posting, the song that James most recently listened to is listed on Spotify as “Onna Come Up” by Lil Eazzyy.

