What Religion Is Bachelor Matt James?

The Bachelor Matt James has opened up about the importance of faith in his life. James grew up with his mother, Patty James, and older brother, John, in North Carolina. Patty James raised her kids Christian. His mother and his father didn’t stay together long and separated when James was young.

“Unfortunately, my parents split up before I could remember,” James said during the premiere. “It was hard growing up in a single parent home, but my mom raised us in a Christian household and that foundation was everything for me. I’ve seen all the sacrifices that my mom had made in my life. She put aside everything, so that I would have the opportunity to be the man I was capable of being.”

James began his season of The Bachelor by showing the women how important Christianity is to him. The 29-year-old reality star began his first cocktail party with a prayer for himself and the ladies on the season premiere. “I’ve had so long to think about what I’m going to say to you all, and I’m going to take a different approach,” James told them.

He continued saying, “What you’ll get to know about me is anytime I’m feeling nervous, I’m just constantly shooting up prayers just to put myself at ease.”

James Revealed Why He Opened With a Prayer

James’ prayer during the season premiere left many women emotional and hopeful for the journey ahead. He recently opened up about why he started the night with a prayer.

“First and foremost, I was extremely nervous,” James told Entertainment Tonight after the premiere. “I was shaking walking up there. I wanted Chris to walk me inside and he left me. So, I’m just walking in there and whenever I’m feeling that type of way or anxious I’m just like, ‘Man, let me pray about this.’ And that’s what I did.”

He added, “It put me at ease, and I’m hoping that the women saw that. I just wanted them to see where I go to in my times of anguish and when I’m stressed out, so that’s what that was.” James suggested that while faith is important to him, it’s not crucial that his partner believes the same.

“My views are my own and I would never force that on somebody, especially with those views being different within my family,” he told ET. “My brother and I have completely different religious beliefs, and I don’t love him any less. I would never want that to be something that kept me from being with somebody.”

James Has Discussed Religion With Some of the Women

Since meeting more of the contestants, James has made a few meaningful connections. During the latest episode, James had a cocktail party with some of the ladies from the group date. James chatted with Lauren Maddox when the topic of religion came up.

Maddox told James that she has had problems in the past when she put her faith before her relationships. She added that finding a man of faith is important to her.

“I couldn’t have put it any more perfect than that,” James replied, per People. “Growing up in the church as I did, I’ve never led in a relationship with the fact that I am a Christian because I feel like it’s … there’s a preconceived notion with it. It turns a lot of people off. And it’s not something I’ve done. You saying that is affirming. That’s what I would like a healthy relationship to be built off of.”

James ended up giving his first group date rose to Maddox. “This is the happiest I’ve been since I’ve been here, because I put myself out there,” she said after receiving the group date rose.

