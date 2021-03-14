PHOTOS: First Look at Matt James at the Final Rose Ceremony

The final rose ceremony for Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor will air on Monday, March 15. Matt will choose between two women; Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young. As tradition goes, he is also expected to choose a ring, designed by jeweler Neil Lane, to propose with on the finale.

“As the landmark 25th season comes to a close, the two final women will meet Matt’s family and enjoy one last date before he hands out the final rose. After all this, Matt’s mind seems made up, but when a shocking last-minute development threatens to alter the course of his entire journey, will he give in to his fears or let his heart lead the way? Find out on the season finale of ‘The Bachelor,'” reads ABC’s teaser for the last episode of the season.

Warning: Bachelor spoilers ahead.

Things are going to look a bit different for Matt’s finale. Judging by the photos that ABC has released of Matt standing at the final rose ceremony, it’s clear to see that he looks a bit stressed, and he’s very clearly not smiling.

Here’s what you need to know:

Matt Chooses Rachael but Does not Get Engaged

Spoilers for the current season of The Bachelor suggest that Matt will not get engaged to the woman of his choosing. According to Reality Steve, Matt will send Michelle home ahead of the final rose ceremony. When Rachael arrives, he will express that he has strong feelings for her, but will admit that he’s not ready to get down on one knee.

In the photo above, Matt looks somewhat pensive as he waits for Rachael to show up. He is standing in front of a fireplace with his hands together, and without a ring box in sight. While it is possible that he actually picks out a ring and simply chooses not to propose, Matt doesn’t really look super happy in the picture. A single red rose — the final one of the season — sits on a table nearby.

In a different Reality Steve blog, it is revealed that Matt has a pretty emotional few days between meeting with his dad (that aired on Monday, March 8), and sending Michelle home early. Reality Steve says that all of the emotions catch up to Matt, who decides to cancel his last date with Rachael.

“Matt tells [Rachael] that he can’t propose to her…BUT…that he loves her and he can’t picture his life without her. She accepts the final rose and they leave as a couple. No engagement and no promise ring either. Just an agreement to continue dating essentially,” Reality Steve writes.

Matt Looks a bit Confused Ahead of Seeing Rachael

In the photo above, it’s clear to see that Matt doesn’t look happy as he stares at the final rose of his season. Fans of The Bachelor will soon learn what’s going through Matt’s head in the moments leading up to the one above — and after.

Given the spoilers that Matt actually canceled his date with Rachael, he could be feeling really bad about it, knowing that he hurt her, which is something that Reality Steve claims Rachael will address upon arriving to meet Matt “by the lake.”

“Rachael shows up, it’s set up like a final rose ceremony, she tells him how much he hurt her but she’s not going to leave him because she’s in love and you don’t run from love when the going gets tough or something like that,” Reality Steve’s blog reads.

