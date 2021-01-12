Matt James May Have Had Sex Outside at Nemacolin, Resort CEO Suggests

Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor is just starting to heat up, but things may have gotten extra hot this season.

While most seasons of the show tend to get a bit hot and heavy, especially during those Fantasy Suite dates, it sounds like there may have been even more unplanned sexy time during James’ stay at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania.

Nemacolin CEO Maggie Hardy Knox spoke with Page Six about things that her staff noticed around the property while James was filming with his ladies — and she suggested that there were “things” going on “inside and outside” of the hotel while production was on scene.

“Sometimes there’s some hanky-panky going on where it should not have been, but I can’t tell you everything that was going on. We are on 3,000 acres. So there’s a lot of land, and a lot of woods out there. There were things going on inside and outside of the hotel all the time,” Hardy Knox told Page Six.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nemacolin CEO Said Staff Found a Condom in a Tree

Hardy Knox also told Page Six that staff found a used condom in a tree on the grounds of the resort. While there is no way to prove that the condom belonged to or was used by James, Hardy Knox said that the condom was found during the time filming was taking place.

“We actually found a used condom in the tree branch,” she told Page Six. She didn’t seem upset about the finding, but, instead, seemed to understand that people are “bored” and things happen.

“People are bored… we’re in quarantine, we are here to serve in any way that we can. We are here to make sure all of our guests are happy all the time,” she explained.

Hardy Knox didn’t give out many additional details, despite she and her staff being privy to some of the behind-the-scenes things that undoubtedly happened on her property. She did, however, suggest that there’s some serious drama about to unfold.

“Hair will be pulled and weaves will fly,” she said.

Spoilers Have Been few & far Between This Season, But 2 of Matt James’ Fantasy Suite 3 Have Been Revealed

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Bachelor filmed its full season at Nemacolin. This made it challenging for people to send tips into Reality Steve, who is notorious for spoiling each season of these reality dating shows. Despite the challenges, however, Reality Steve did reveal the top three women on James’ season — the three women that would get Fantasy Suite dates.

Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young are said to be the top two women, which means that both of these women were offered Fantasy Suite dates with The Bachelor. According to Reality Steve, that third woman is either Bri Springs or Serena Pitt.

Since no one knows exactly what goes down during Fantasy Suite dates, it’s hard to say if the condom in the tree is related — though that does sound like a bit of an outside romp (perhaps in a hot tub?).

