Will Matt James Shave His Beard Ahead of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30?

Matt James is the latest contestant to be announced as part of the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” Season 30. Months after finding love on “The Bachelor,” James has inked a deal to trade in roses for dance shoes, according to Us Weekly.

While reality television didn’t quite seem to suit James, he’s back for another go, perhaps getting an offer he simply couldn’t turn down. Us Weekly didn’t offer any further details about James’ decision to join the cast.

After filming “The Bachelor,” James sort of went off the air a bit, so to speak. His relationship with on-again girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell supposedly ended after the show, but the two managed to rekindle and have been loved up on each other ever since.

The two spent the summer traveling together, and have been showcasing their love all over social media. It will be no surprise to see Kirkconnell in the audience cheering on her main squeeze as he tries his best ballroom routines.

Of course, there’s one question on everyone’s mind now that James has been confirmed for “Dancing With the Stars” 2021; will he finally shave his beard?

Here’s what you need to know:

James Has Been Talking About Shaving His Beard on Instagram

James debuted some serious facial hair during the “Men Tell All” taping at the end of his “Bachelor” season. The scruffy look caused all kinds of comments and memes, but mainly had fans thinking that he looked single. Turns out, he was. Sort of. That’s a discussion for another time.

James later filmed the “After the Final Rose” special in which his beard was even more robust, if you will, and fans couldn’t help but comment on social media about it. Nevertheless, James has kept it going, even though he’s no longer single. He seems to like the look, even if the majority of his fans don’t. But, he hears you.

On August 30, James took to Instagram to let his followers know that he would shave off his beard if the Instagram account @BlockFi got up to 50,000 followers.

“I’ll make y’all a deal. I will SHAVE my beard if @blockfi gets to 50,000 followers in the next 24 hours. Simply follow @BlockFi and comment “BeardFi” on the most recent post. The clock starts…now,” he captioned his post. A short while later, James took to his Instagram Stories to say that he was impressed with the effort, and he lowered the goal mark to 40,000 followers.

The account currently has 42.9k followers — and everyone is waiting for James’ big reveal. Of course, it seems like he would want to be clean-shaven for “Dancing With the Stars,” too, right?

Fans Are Hoping That James Shaves Soon

Well, fans did their part to get the @BlockFi Instagram numbers up — and many commented on the post as well, which was James’ other request. However, many didn’t simply comment with “BeardFi,” they commented that it was about time that James took a razor to his face!

“Yes please my goodness,” one Instagram user commented, answering the question posed by the @BlockFi Instagram post.

“Yes please shave – so handsome,” wrote another.

“Absolutely. He has a beautiful face and that beard…” a third person commented, adding a string of unpleasant emoji.

It’s only a matter of time before James’ beard is gone — but will fans have to wait until his ballroom debut on September 20? Only time will tell.

