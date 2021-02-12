Matt James Slammed After ‘Weak’ Response to ‘Bachelor’ Controversy

Matt James has come forward to release a statement following the controversy that has engulfed Bachelor Nation. The current star of The Bachelor is still under contract with ABC, and may not be able to speak out, but he did take to Instagram to support Rachel Lindsay.

Warning: Bachelor spoilers ahead.

On Thursday, James reposted one of Lindsay’s Instagram posts, and added a caption of his own.

“I am beyond greatful [sic] to have Rachel as a mentor during this season. Your advocacy of BIPOC people [sic] in the franchise is invaluable. I stand with you and the rest of the women advocating for change and accountability,” James wrote.

Fans have taken to social media to slam James for his post. Not only do many feel as though he spoke out too late, but as the first Black Bachelor and a person of color himself, many expected more from him on this matter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Matt James Was Slammed on Reddit After Posting His Response to What’s Happening in Bachelor Nation

Matt James did not speak out specifically about Rachael Kirkconnell’s racist actions, nor did he directly comment on the controversy that now surrounds Chris Harrison. Fans were quick to jump all over James’ because of his statement, taking to a Reddit thread that has now grown to more than 212 comments.

“He’s so embarrassing omg. How many times is he going to try to separate himself from these issues with ‘I stand with you???’ big yikes,” one Redditor wrote.

“Weak sauce Matt…make your own statement and don’t piggyback off of Rachel,” added another.

“The way he separates himself from other black people in his statements is weird af,” a third person commented.

“‘I stand with you’.. as if racism does not also affect Matt. This man is truly in the sunken place,” wrote a fourth.

“This statement is whack,” another Redditor commented.

Are Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Still Together?

For those who have read spoilers for this season of The Bachelor, you know that James chooses Kirkconnell on the show’s finale. While the two didn’t get engaged at the final rose ceremony, they were still together after the show finished filming.

There has been some chatter that the two have since split, but there have also been rumors that the two are still together.

So far, there haven’t been any “official” updates on the status of James’ and Kirkconnell’s relationship. If ABC can keep things under wraps, there’s a good chance that their relationship status won’t get out until after they take the After the Final Rose special.

All eyes have also been on Reality Steve, who will likely post information about the status of James’ and Kirkconnell’s relationship on social media.

James has been dropping hints that he and Kirkconnell are still together as recently as this past Monday. It’s unknown how he feels about Kirkconnell’s racist behavior or her questionable past, which will also more than likely be addressed on ATFR.

