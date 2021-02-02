Here’s the Weekly Hint That Matt James Has Been Dropping About His Winner

Matt James has already finished filming his season of The Bachelor. Each week before the show airs, he has taken to his Instagram stories to share how he’s watching the show. Each week, he’s done something very particular, and eagle-eyed fans have picked up on something very interesting — and it could be James’ way of sending a message to the woman he chose at the end.

Warning: Bachelor spoilers ahead.

Just about every Monday evening, James prepares to watch The Bachelor by prepping himself something to snack on. Some fans have noticed that he appears to be a big fan of charcuterie boards — he has made one almost every week. On Monday, February 1, for example, James made a “dessert” charcuterie board complete with Nutty Bars and cookies.

So, what does this have to do with the woman that he chooses on the show’s finale? According to spoilers, the woman James ends up falling for is Rachael Kirkconnell. And she? Is a big fan of charcuterie boards. It even says so in her ABC bio.

“Nothing makes her happier than a good movie, good wine, and charcuterie boards,” one line of her bio reads.

Fans believe that James has taken to making charcuterie boards because Kirkconnell loves them, and that could be their own little secret communication while they are apart. Of course, it’s entirely possible that Kirkconnell and James were together last night, but they would have to keep that a secret.

Matt James’ Latest Charcuterie Board Included Some Healthy Self-Deprecation

Matt James shared a video of himself prepping his dessert board on Monday night. While it included some junk food favorites, like Zebra Cakes and Twinkies, there was a centerpiece that proved that he’s able to poke fun at himself in a healthy way.

The middle of the board featured a cookie cake that was sent to him. On the cake were the words, “Learn how to kiss with your eyes closed.” This referred to the episode in which James was trolled for kissing women with his eyes open.

James noted that this was his third charcuterie board, and spelled “charchutary” thusly.

“The key to a successful charcuterie board is to include things that people will actually enjoy eating,” James said, noting that this was “just [his] third” board, but that he’s “well on [his] way to getting the hang of it.” He also mispronounces charcuterie.

Rachael Kirkconnell Has a Charcuterie Board Saved in Her Instagram Highlights

Kirkconnell isn’t being quite as bold as her boyfriend (it’s unknown if she and James are engaged), but her Instagram account does feature at least one charcuterie board. It’s the more traditional kind, with cheeses and cured meats, but it’s a looker either way.

Kirkconnell’s charcuterie board photo is saved in her homemade food highlight, so it’s likely she created that one herself. Kirkconnell’s board looks near-professional, so it’s clear that James has some work to do to get on her level!

Kirkconnell is definitely a foodie, as evidenced by her Instagram highlights. She particularly loves sushi and ice cream.

