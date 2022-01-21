Did Matt James Almost Just Propose to Rachael Kirkconnell?

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have been together for about a year now, and things seem to be going really great between them. The two met on Matt’s season of “The Bachelor,” and while they didn’t get engaged on the finale, they ended up working things out after the cameras stopped rolling.

Flash forward to January 2022, and Matt and Rachael took a romantic trip back to where they first met; Nemacolin Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania. Matt and Rachael were joined by Matt’s mom, Patty James, as they walked the grounds, enjoyed some food, and reminisced about their time on the show.

Both Matt and Rachael shared some videos of their time back at Nemacolin on their respective Instagram Stories, and Rachael even got emotional while walking around and recalling some of the memories that she and Matt made while filming.

“I’m soooooo emotional,” Rachael captioned a video shared to her Instagram Stories. “This is where rose ceremonies (and more) were,” she added.

At one point, however, Matt appeared as though he was going to propose to Rachael — but it ended up being a major prank.

Here’s what you need to know:

Matt Hit Rachael With a Nerf Dart

Matt shared a funny video of him and Rachael at Nemacolin on January 20, 2022.

“Rachael?” Matt calls his girlfriend over to him. “I have something for you,” he says. Rachael walks over to him, and seems giddy.

“What do you have?” Rachael said, smiling.

“Will you…” Matt begins. And while fans may have thought that he was going to propose, he had something else up his sleeve. “…accept…this…” and while fans may have shifted gears, thinking that Matt was going to present Rachael with a rose, the music changed and Matt shot Rachael with a Nerf gun. The video switches to slow motion, and Rachael appears completely caught off guard.

“Am I wrong for this!?” Matt captioned the video.

Some Fans Were Tricked by Matt’s Post

It’s no secret that Matt likes to have fun. If you follow him on Instagram, you’ve probably seen that he enjoys making people laugh and having a good time. Matt and Rachael appear to have a very playful relationship, and are often giggling together, which fans love to see.

Knowing this, it shouldn’t be that big of a surprise that Matt played such a trick on Rachael. Not only were they at such a romantic spot with such special meaning to them both, but he really seemed to set things up like he was going to propose — and do something super romantic. And fans could tell that Rachael was waiting for it. She was not expecting what happened next, however.

“Omg you owe her a BIG ring for this lol,” one Instagram user commented.

“Yes!!! Put a ring on it!!!!!” NotSkinnyButNotFat’s Amanda Hirsch wrote.

“I was already so pissed that you purposed when she didn’t have the chance to get ready,” another fan added.

“Dayum she was waiting for that ring. You did her dirty,” a fourth comment read.

“So wrong man! We want a real proposal,’ a fifth Instagram user wrote.

