Fans Rally Around Matt James After His Tweet Goes Viral

Matt James has returned to Twitter following The Bachelor finale that aired on Monday, March 15. The newly-single Bachelor star’s tweet has gone viral, garnering more than 27,000 likes in the first three hours that it was posted. It has also received more than 1,500 retweets, hundreds of responses, and it’s being talked about in a new Reddit thread. You can see the tweet below.

✍🏾 Google ✍🏾 Therapist ✍🏾 Near me — Matt James (@mattjames919) March 16, 2021

Matt’s tweet came on the heels of an emotional After the Final Rose special in which he sat down with the two finalists on his season. His conversation with Michelle Young seemed to go well, though she was very emotional after she revealed that she requested a chat with him before she left Nemacolin Resort after he sent her home, but he refused. The two were able to talk things out, and Michelle said she was able to let it go, getting the closure that she needed.

Next up, Matt came face-to-face with Rachael Kirkconnell, the woman that he chose to give his last rose to, for the first time since their split. The talk that they had was extremely emotional, and it included several long periods of silence as Matt tried to find the words to say, clearly overcome.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Showed Their Support of Matt After He Posted the ‘Therapist’ Tweet

Fans took to social media to show their support for Matt, who is undoubtedly still struggling with the past few months.

A Reddit user posted a screenshot of Matt’s tweet to The Bachelor subreddit, which had received 1,700 upvotes at the time of this writing, and more than 150 comments. Many Redditors showed support for Matt in the thread.

“No but he really should get some help, i can’t imagine dealing with the weight of his season plus his pre existing trauma,” wrote one Reddit user.

“Let’s send him all the love guys. So many nasty comments about him on IG, FB, YouTube, & Twitter. It’s so sad. I feel sooooo bad for him. Also, that GMA interview this morning was hard to watch. He seems not himself and broken. I truly hope he finds the support he needs to help him find his light,” added another.

“Poor Matt! Ugh, my heart just goes out to him. I hope he’s ok. No one should have to go through this,” wrote a third.

The messages on the original Twitter post were similar, with many people showing their support of Matt, and many hoping that he does seek help if he needs it.

“Love you Matt! Take care of you,” wrote one Twitter user.

“I have a good therapist if you need her info,” another person responded.

Matt Dealt With a Great Deal of Adversity on ‘The Bachelor’ & in its Aftermath

Not only did Matt discuss having a lot of pressure on him as the franchise’s first Black Bachelor star, but he also went through a very serious break-up after Rachael’s racist past was uncovered.

This was something that Matt stressed when talking with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America on Tuesday, March 16.

“I think there’s a lot of work that needs to be done before I can think about being in a relationship with anybody. I need time to process everything that’s going on, and I want to respect Rachael and what she’s gotta do, as well,” Matt said.

In addition to that, Matt had a very hard time dealing with his past, specifically emotions involving his parents’ divorce. When his father showed up ahead of the finale, it was another emotional hurdle for Matt, who has been estranged from his dad for several years.

READ NEXT: Is Matt James Already Dating Someone New?