Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Reveals Plan to Save the Show

Tyler Cameron first made headlines as a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2019. After the Alabama pageant queen ended things with him on her season finale, fans petitioned for Cameron to be the next star of “The Bachelor.”

That never happened—the Florida-based contractor went on to date supermodel Gigi Hadid instead – and Peter Weber was cast for what would become a disastrous season instead.

Since that time., “The Bachelor” franchise has dealt with a racism scandal, the exit of longtime host Chris Harrison, and most recently, Clayton Echard, who has been slammed as one of the worst Bachelors in the history of the ABC dating franchise.

Some fans think it’s time for the dying Bachelor brand to end, but a recent leading man thinks he knows the key to saving the show.

Matt James Thinks Tyler Cameron Could Save The Bachelor

It has been three years since Tyler Cameron appeared on a “Bachelor” show, but Matt James, his best friend and the lead for the 25th season of the ABC dating show, thinks it’s still not too late for him to save the day.

During a May 3, 2022 appearance on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, James revealed that he only agreed to do the show himself after seeing “how refined Tyler came back after his experience on The Bachelorette.”

“I’m very fortunate and lucky because I had someone like Tyler go through it before me and I saw how he navigated everything,” James revealed.

James went a step further by saying that Cameron could single-handedly save “The Bachelor.”

“If you really wanted to like revitalize the franchise and like, get it back on the right trajectory, put someone in that position that was wholesome,” he said. “That was going to solely there to find that person that they’re looking for and people would tune in who actually cared about that story and him finding that person. I think the Bachelor, it has to be Tyler.”

James admitted that he doesn’t think his bestie would agree to star on the show.

“Do I think he would do it? I don’t think he needs to do it,” James said of Cameron. “I don’t think he needs to do anything. He’s fine. But like, that would be a situation where the show needs him more than he needs to show. But if they were smart, they’d reach out to them and try to figure something out, because if anybody could direct that ship in the right direction, that would be him. A real, authentic, genuine person. And until then, like best of luck with whatever they’re trying to do.”

Yontef joked that if producers just backed up a “truck of money,” Cameron would likely sign if there was enough of it.

“You might have to give us some EP credit on that,” James replied. “I don’t know. Yeah. I don’t know. .., I’m just like spitballing right now. Like, I don’t think that’s actually ever going to happen, but if there was a possibility of them or if they had put it on me to try to figure out a way to right that ship, then that’s a conversation that I would seriously consider, and doing whatever they could to make it work.”

Of Cameron he added, “He’s a wild card, you don’t, you never know what’s going to happen.”

Tyler Cameron Previously Turned Down the Role of The Bachelor

Cameron previously revealed that he was actually offered “The Bachelor” role after Hannah Brown’s season wrapped, but that he turned it down. In August 2021, he told the “BroBibles Endless Hustle” podcast that he had even joked that he would be offered the role—before he started on Brown’s season.

“I made the joke before going on the show with my buddies that I’m going to get second and become the Bachelor,” Cameron told the podcast. “It happened. I got second and I got offered it, but I was like, ‘Nah, this isn’t my world.’”

Cameron admitted he struggled with the decision and seriously considered it due to the big paycheck that could have helped his family, but he decided that “his heart was not in it.”

“I wanted to see what the world has to offer me,” Cameron explained. “I took a gamble on myself and took my own way. It’s worked out I think.”

Fellow “Bachelorette” alum Mike Johnson – another popular alum who regularly turns up on “Bachelor” wish lists — told the @ShesAllBach podcast that Cameron doesn’t need the fame.

“Tyler didn’t want it,” Johnson said of ‘The Bachelor” role, per Cosmopolitan. “He was like, ‘I’m good bruh. I got more followers than any other Bachelor will get, I don’t need the money that you give me to be The Bachelor, I don’t want my life… to look like that.’ So I don’t blame him.”

