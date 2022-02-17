Maurissa Gunn Posts First Photo to Instagram Post-Riley Christian Split

Maurissa Gunn is officially back on Instagram since she and Riley Christian confirmed their split. The former duo, who met on the 2021 season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” went their separate ways just after Christmas.

There was quite a bit of speculation surrounding their relationship after fans noticed that Maurissa deleted most of the photos of her and Riley on social media. However, she and Riley waited a few weeks before confirming that they had ended their engagement.

“We have decided to go our separate ways. Never did we imagine this, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this,” the former couple said in a statement to People magazine.

The reality star appeared to take a bit of a break from social media, posting to her Instagram Stories here and there, but leaving her Instagram feed stagnant since January 7, 2022. However, on February 9, 2022, Maurissa shared a fresh post — and a new perspective.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maurissa Admitted That Things ‘Haven’t Been Easy’

Maurissa shared a photo of herself post-gym workout, and added a caption that was vulnerable and very real.

“I’m back baby, and feeling better than ever. I know we’re already in the month of February, but this year I have decided to focus on ME and put ME first,” she wrote.

“These last few months haven’t been easy, but let me tell you today I feel amazing. Taking time to heal at my own pace was the best thing I could do. I would not be where I am without the amazing support system I have. Thank you to everyone who has helped me through,” she added.

Fans filled up the comments section with words of encouragement and support.

“You go girl! You are strong,” one person wrote.

“You got this,” another person added.

“The best is yet to come,” a third comment read.

“Absolutely gorgeous and amazing can’t wait to see what this year has in store for you,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Riley Has Been Busy on Social Media, Promoting His New Law Firm

Life post-“Paradise” seems to be going well for Riley, who has decided to open up his own law firm. He made the announcement on January 19, 2022, in an Instagram post that was liked by his ex.

“I always wanted to be able to do some good in the world. Ya know, help some people that really need it. I never thought I’d put it together from my living room, but here I am. Christian Law practice coming soon. Wish us luck. We’re going to need it,” he captioned the post.

Since that time, Riley has been updating his Instagram feed regularly, either sharing pictures of himself at the gym or in a suit ready to get to work.

“This feels right. Christian Law, P.C is coming together nicely. Stay tuned,” he captioned a post uploaded on February 7, 2022. He has also received a great deal of support from “Bachelor” franchise fans.

“That’s amazing,” one person commented.

“So classy,” added another.

“Amazing. Congrats,” wrote a third.

“Can’t wait to see you accomplish great things,” a fourth comment read.

