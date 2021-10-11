Are Maurissa Gunn & Riley Christian Already Thinking About Having Babies?

Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian enjoyed a very special Sunday morning on October 10, 2021, and they each shared a video of their time together on their respective Instagram accounts.

It was undoubtedly a special day for the couple, as Riley told Maurissa his dream about Sunday mornings days before he proposed to her on “Bachelor in Paradise.” After he told Maurissa what he always wanted, he said, “when I see you, I see Sunday morning.” This was one of the most emotional moments of the whole season.

After being apart following “BIP” filming, and only seeing each other during producer-approved visits, Maurissa and Riley are finally together and it looks like they simply couldn’t be happier.

“Just a little of that quality time I was talking about. Because of you @maurissagunn, my dream is now a reality. I love you, and Happy Sunday morning, Riss,” Riley captioned the video of him and Maurissa making breakfast together.

Meanwhile, Maurissa’s caption suggested that the two are already thinking about the future.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maurissa Mentioned ‘Little Footsteps’ in Her ‘Sunday Morning’ Caption

Maurissa thoroughly enjoyed her first Sunday morning with her fiance, and couldn’t help but share those sweet emotions with the world.

“I woke up this morning with nothing but tears of happiness. I can’t believe this is how I get to spend every Sunday morning for the rest of my life… @rileydchristian you have changed my world completely, and I couldn’t be happier,” she wrote.

Maurissa also added a bit about having children with Riley. “This is the first of many, and before you know it we will be hearing those little foot steps. I love you, and our Sunday mornings,” she added.

In an interview with Glamour following the “BIP” finale, the couple did say that babies are undoubtedly in the future.

“Next I need to get to New York because I’m still living in Atlanta, then wedding. Families—we got to meet the families outside of FaceTime. And then we got a wedding to plan and then babies,” Maurissa told the outlet.

“Yeah, wedding, babies, families, friends, all of this good stuff,” Riley added.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Are Rooting for Maurissa & Riley

Maurissa and Riley are the first Black couple to get engaged on a “Bachelor” franchise show, which is something that Riley talked about post-finale. “The person that we found love with also happens to look like us, which is great. It’s great for the culture. So, I mean, love is love,” Riley told People magazine after “Paradise” wrapped.

Fans are rooting for the two to work out, and can’t wait for the wedding — and the babies.

“Can they please get married soon,” a Redditor commented on a thread about the couple’s Sunday Morning posts.

“I just wanna know if the wedding will be on a Saturday or on a Sunday. And if their first dance will be to ‘A Sunday Kind of Love’…Needless to say, I’m fully invested,” wrote another.

“I’m calling it now: 18 months hence they’re having a baby girl and naming her Sunday,” a third Redditor commented.

“They belong togetherrrr!!!! i get so happy when i see them, they look so in loveee,” added a fourth.

