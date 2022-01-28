Here’s Why Maurissa Gunn & Riley Christian Split

Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian were one of three couples to get engaged on the finale of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Things appeared to be going extremely well for the pair, who had been living together, and sharing various parts of their joint lives with their fans on social media. However, the two ended up going their separate ways at some point after the Christmas holiday.

Fans had picked up on social media clues that Maurissa and Riley had ended their engagement. Not only did the two not post anything together over New Year’s, but Maurissa deleted most of the photos of Riley from her Instagram feed. A couple weeks later, the two released a joint statement to People magazine.

“We have decided to go our separate ways. Never did we imagine this, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this,” the statement read.

And while the former couple didn’t share details of exactly what went wrong in their relationship, Maurissa’s friend and BiP co-star Natasha Parker shared some insight on the January 27, 2022, episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maurissa Had a Hard Time Living in New York

Maurissa and Riley jumped in to their new romance feet first, and it was a big change for both of them. After they returned to the States from their summer in Mexico, Maurissa packed up her things from Atlanta and moved in with Riley in New York City. It was a big change, and it was a hard transition for Maurissa, according to Natasha.

“I think that they just have very different lives, at least from my understanding from what she was saying. And she completely integrated into his life, and I think she that kind of missed, you know, her family, she missed her friends, and, the distance and everything. Moving to New York is not easy. It’s just not an easy thing,” Natasha explained.

“Maurissa’s originally from Montana,” she added, comparing the difference in country and city living.

“I think it takes some getting used to. I look at the other couples from our ‘Paradise’ season and they jumped right in,” she continued. For Riley and Maurissa, Natasha said that Maurissa put her all into the relationship, and now she’s in the process of healing.

Maurissa & Riley Wanted to Make Sure They Were Making the Right Decision Before Announcing Their Split

Although many “Bachelor in Paradise” fans were convinced that Maurissa and Riley had called it quits, just about everyone was waiting for them to make some kind of announcement — just to confirm the breakup. As weeks went by, it was becoming more and more obvious that Maurissa and Riley had split, but they didn’t rush putting out a statement.

In talking with her Click Bait co-stars, Natasha revealed the reason behind the delay.

“I finally talked to Maurissa the other day, actually, because I was, of course, giving her her space and I was like, ‘oh she’ll call me when she’s ready to talk.’ She was just saying how, you know, there was so much that happened between them that they kind of just wanted to keep it between each other, which I totally get,” Natasha said.

“She did clarify they broke up a little while ago, and maybe, you know, people go back and forth, they get back together, they, you know, try to reconcile, and the reason why they took so long to kind of say something officially is because they wanted to both be sure they wanted to go their separate ways,” Natasha added.

