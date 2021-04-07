Melissa Rycroft Addresses ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Reports

Melissa Rycroft is making it clear she is not “Housewife material.”

On Tuesday, the Dancing with the Stars winner addressed a Reality TV World article entitled, “Former ‘The Bachelor’ winner Melissa Rycroft admits she’s tried to get on ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ repeatedly but been rejected.”

“No, no!” she wrote in her Instagram Story. “I was ASKED to audition, and decided to go through the process… I certainly wasn’t seeking it out!!”

Rycroft is no stranger to reality television, competing on The Bachelor and Dancing With the Stars. She has also appeared on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, Bachelor Pad, Redneck Island and Melissa & Tye.

So, it makes sense some fans were curious about a possible appearance on The Real Housewives franchise.

On March 27, Us Weekly reported one follower asked during a question-and-answer, “Why would you never go on the Real Housewives of Dallas?”

Rycroft responded, “I’ve been interviewed and turned down twice … I am so NOT Housewife material!”

Rycroft Wants to be ‘That Positive Influence’ on ‘Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team’

Rycroft is, however, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders material! An alum of the squad, she appeared on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, eventually becoming a judge.

“I love to come back and be that positive influence for the girls. You never know what’s going to happen,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “If I could be that little bit of inspiration, these girls are 18, 19 years old, I think that’s great.”

She told the outlet that “crushing dreams” is the hardest part of her role, especially when women give it their all.

However, she is glad the show provides some insight into how competitive it is. She said, “There’s this stigma about these girls that they are pretty little sticks with pom-poms and there’s so much to them.”

Rycroft Revealed She Never Watched Her Season of ‘The Bachelor’

Long before Arie Luyendyk swapped his final two contestants, Jason Mesnick stirred controversy when he broke up with Rycroft to pursue runner-up Molly Malaney.

The season was one Rycroft recently revisited during The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!

Chris Harrison asked the former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, “What was your first thought when you heard, hey, we’re going to go back and watch your season of The Bachelor?”

“I’ve still never seen my season of The Bachelor, I’ve never seen that infamous After the Final Rose,” she revealed. “I’ve seen clips and stuff, but it’s weird. I’ll be honest, it’s just really surreal because it feels like a lifetime ago.”

She continued, “It feels like I was a different person then and so when I see the clips and, you know, I hear people talk, it almost makes me cringe like ‘Ugh, Gosh!’ I felt like such a little girl getting her heartbroken and everybody got to see it and judge it.”

Rycroft explained that she chalked up their relationship struggles to the distance, but instead was dumped on After the Final Rose.

For Mesnick, it was the right choice and he went on to marry Malaney. Already having a son from a previous relationship, the couple welcomed a daughter together.

Rycroft says the experience changed her, allowing her to go back to a former flame, Tye Strickland. The now-married couple has welcomed three children together.

