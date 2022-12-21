TV Star Addresses Michael Allio Dating Rumors

TV personality Amanda Kloots addressed the rumors she was romantically involved with “Bachelor” star Michael Allio on the Tuesday, December 20 episode of “Not Skinny but not Fat” podcast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amanda Kloots Clears up the Rumors

Rumors that Amanda and Michael were seeing each other surfaced after Amanda shared a photo of her and Michael grabbing a bite in their home-state Ohio in December 2021.

In the photo, Amanda has her arm wrapped around Michael.

“Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!! Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats and laughs,” she wrote in the caption.

Many fans thoughts the post meant the two were dating.

“Lucky dude for sure,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You two make a great looking couple 🤞,” another fan commented.

Amanda set the record straight on the “Not Skinny but not Fat” podcast, letting fans know she and Michael never dated.

“If we were dating, or on a first date, there’s no way I would take a selfie and post it,” she told host Amanda Hirsch. “Knowing that…[he is the] first man that people are seeing me with after Nick. Why would I do that? I know better than that.”

“It was so funny to me that people reacted that way,” she added.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Amanda’s husband Nick Cordero passed away in July 2020 after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

Michael on His Bond With Amanda

Michael spoke about his special bond with Amanda in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in May 2022.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star said he and Amanda connected after the show on social media.

“Once I got off the show she kind of reached out and we started talking and developed this friendship,” he said. “We had so many similarities in the way we look at life, hopeful, but also with some reverence to the tragedy that we’ve had to overcome. Just this great friendship happened.”

One thing Michael and Amanda have in common is being single parents. Michael lost his wife to breast cancer in 2019 and is raising his son James on his own.

Michael Is Dating a ‘Bachelor’ Alum

Michael met his girlfriend, Danielle Maltby, on season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise” in the summer of 2022. On the season finale Danielle revealed she was planning to move to Ohio to be closer to Michael and his son James.

The two appear to be going strong since leaving the sandy beaches of Paradise. Michael shared a photo of him and Danielle on Instagram on December 21 alongside a sweet caption.

“The best gifts are often the ones we never knew we needed,” he wrote in the caption. “I’m so lucky to have found you when I did. Entirely unexpected, you entered my life at a time when I needed it most.”

He ended the post by thanking Danielle for being his “greatest gift”

“Thank you [Danielle] for giving me something to believe in and for being the greatest gift I never knew I needed,” he wrote.

READ NEXT: Caelynn Miller-Keyes Shares Wedding Dress Photos: ‘Pretty Sure I Found the Dress’