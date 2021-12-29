‘Bachelorette’ Fans Flip Out as Michael Allio Meets Amanda Kloots for Dinner

Bachelor Nation fans are freaking out over a recent meetup between Michael Allio and Amanda Kloots.

“The Bachelorette” suitor, who viewers first met on Katie Thurston’s season of the ABC dating show earlier this year, was photographed with “The Talk” and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Amanda Kloots as they met for dinner at the Burntwood Tavern location in Canton, Ohio.

Kloots shared the photo on Instagram, which showed the two posed cozily together while holding cocktails in their hands. A spread of burgers and fried food was also in front of them as the DWTS alum posed with her arm around Allio’s neck and he hung on to her.

“Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!! Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats and laughs!” Kloots captioned the post.

Allio also shared the photo to his Instagram story with the caption, “Just two kids from Akron.”

Fans Reacted to the Cozy Photo of The Bachelorette & DWTS Stars

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Allio and Kloots have been following one another on Instagram for quite some time. They have also interacted in the comment section of each other’s posts, so it’s no wonder that the unexpected photo of the two sparked a big reaction from their social media followers.

Fans flocked to the comment section to react to the photo of the Ohio natives and their first in-person meeting. Several stars, including Kloots’ “Talk” and DWTS co-star Carrie Ann Inaba, posted heart emoji in response to the photo.

“This is the best news ever,” one fan wrote. “Happy friendship. And whatever else may come.”

“I see sparks a flyin! LOVE this!” another added.

“Match made in heaven,” a third fan wrote.

“Looks like a start to every happy chapter @amandakloots congrats,” another wrote.

“Oh my gosh please get married,” another wrote to the couple.

Michael Allio & Amanda Kloots Have a Lot in Common

Allio and Kloots have a heartbreaking reason to bond over. Both lost their spouses and are now single parents to sons. Allio’s wife, Laura, died in January 2019 of breast cancer. “The Bachelorette” suitor was vocal about his love for his late wife and he ultimately exited Thurston’s season early to go home to their young son, James.

In July 2020, Kloots lost her husband, Broadway veteran, Nick Cordero, after he succumbed to complications of COVID-19, according to the Los Angeles Times. Kloots and Cordero have one child together, a son named Elvis.

In September 2021, Us Weekly reported that Allio penned an emotional tribute to his late wife on the anniversary of their wedding date. Kloots commented on the post with, “Aww Michael happy anniversary to you. Sending you many hugs from afar today.”

Now that the hugs are in person, fans can’t help but think this friendship may turn into more.

“The entire time he was on The Bachelorette I kept thinking he needs to talk to Amanda! Being friends with someone ‘who gets it’ is the best!” wrote a fan on Instagram.

READ NEXT: Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Wedding Update