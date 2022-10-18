Fans Have Questions About Michael Allio, Danielle Maltby, & the ‘BIP’ Twist

“Bachelor in Paradise” viewers had a lot to keep track of during the October 17 episode, and spoilers tease there is more chaos to come on October 18. Casey Woods fainted and busted his ankle, and Danielle Maltby arrived on the beach. Host Jesse Palmer introduced a major twist that will throw a wrench into several established relationships, and a certain couple did not seem to be included in it. What is the deal with Michael Allio and Maltby seemingly not being included in the big twist? Fans had plenty to say about this aspect of Monday night’s show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Danielle Maltby & Michael Allio Won’t Be Separated By the Twist

When Palmer revealed the twist to the rest of the contestants, Allio and Malby were off on a one-on-one date. According to spoiler guru Reality Steve, they will return to the beach after the twist upheaval has happened. Spoilers from Reality Steve’s latest podcast detail that “Danielle is, from what I found out, technically considered one of the new women” who arrives on the beach to shake things up. As “Bachelor in Paradise” viewers saw, Maltby showed up the night before the twist was introduced. Despite that, production is “putting Danielle in that group, so Danielle and Michael stay on the beach. Danielle does not go over with the women.”

The fact that Maltby and Allio escaped the drama of the twist did not go unnoticed by “Bachelor in Paradise” viewers. There was plenty of chatter about the situation online, especially after Reality Steve shared the latest information he had gathered on the situation. A common theme was that it seemed Sierra Jackson was a victim of production. Maltby and Allio had been communicating with one another before filming, and the situation might remind some viewers of what happened during season 7 with Brendan Morais, Pieper James, and Natasha Parker.

“I am rooting for them in the sense I wish them well, but won’t watch a second more of them this season,” declared one Redditor.

“I’m over Michaels whole schtick. I’ve watched this trope enough on hallmark I don’t need it in my paradise,” shared another.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Did Not Hold Back

Some “Bachelor in Paradise” fans were supportive of Allio and Maltby, regardless of any producer manipulation that engineered the situation. However, there were quite a few critical viewers on Reddit. Will this pairing win fans over as the season progresses?

“Geez, as if this show can’t get anymore fake,” someone stated. “If Michael and Danielle’s ‘love’ is truly strong enough they would survive the split… This is just favoritism nonsense.”

“Production likes Michael a lot more than the viewership does,” added another viewer.

“The only reason I had any invested stake in this relationship was because it prevented Michael from being bachelor. I rooted for them to succeed up until the [Bachelor] announcement was made,” declared someone else.

“Remember when Bachelor producers subtly manipulated storylines rather than blatantly forcing them down our throats?” tweeted another critic. “Y’all couldn’t at least pretend that the Michael/Danielle situation wasn’t completely orchestrated? They’re not even trying anymore.”