How Did Michael Allio’s Wife Die?

Michael Allio is a 36-year-old from Akron, Ohio, who will be vying for the love and affection of Katie Thurston on the new season of “The Bachelorette.”

Allio is a single dad to one son named James. According to his bio on ABC’s website, Allio and his son are “a packaged deal” when it comes to his dating life.

“Michael lives a life that is incredibly fulfilling and says he is more than ready to find someone to share it with. His dream woman is compassionate, empathetic, resilient and not easily offended. A witty woman with a funny bone and a self-deprecating sense of humor is a huge turn-on for Michael, and he loves when a woman has strong convictions and stands up against ignorance. Michael says that life is short and that he’s ready to find a woman who makes him a better person every day that they are together,” his bio reads, in part.

Allio was previously married, but his wife, Laura, died of cancer in 2019. According to The Sun, Michael met his wife when they were both students at Loyola University. They tied the knot in 2012. Allio often shares photos of Laura and their son on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Laura Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer in 2017

Laura Ritter Allio was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 when she was just 32-years-old, according to The Breast Cancer Site blog. At the time, she had recently given birth; her son was 7-months-old when she found a lump in her breast. Initially, she thought the lump was from breastfeeding. However, upon bringing it up with her doctor, Laura was sent for a mammogram.

After the mammogram, Laura had two biopsies done, and both showed that she had cancer. “It’s been really scary. It’s been heartbreaking. But I think it’s really important that we talk about this — because I’m 32. And I never thought it could happen to me,” Laura said in a video that she made to document her journey and to raise awareness.

Breast cancer ran in Laura’s family; her grandmother was diagnosed at the age of 42, and two of her aunts are survivors, according to the outlet.

According to a post on Michael’s Instagram, Laura went into remission following treatment. She underwent chemotherapy, radiation, and she had a double mastectomy. And while she appeared to be doing well, she received some devastating news In August 2018. Laura learned that her cancer had returned, according to a GoFundMe that was set up by Michael’s sister.

Laura was diagnosed with Stage IV breast cancer and it had spread to her liver and to her lungs. She died on January 23, 2019.

Michael Created the L4 Project in Honor of His Late Wife

Michael wanted to do something to keep his wife’s legacy alive, so he founded the L4 Project.

According to its website, “The L4 Project raises awareness about and works to address the social, emotional, institutional and financial challenges that accompany a battle with cancer and the corresponding implications on individuals and families. The L4 Project reminds people to be advocates for their own health and encourages strong networks of support to surround those fighting cancer so they can focus on their health and recovery. Through the sales of L4 merchandise and other fundraising activity, L4 donates 100% of its profits to nonprofit organizations that address these needs and enrich the lives of individuals and families fighting cancer.”

In another section of the website titled “About a Girl,” a bio about Laura appears. At the end, there’s a special note from Michael that reads, “Rest In Peace Munchkin. I told you I’d do something great for ya.”

