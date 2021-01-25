Michelle Young on ‘The Bachelor’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michelle Young will be joining the cast of The Bachelor on Monday night. Young is one of five women who are late additions to Matt James‘ season.

Young and James seem to hit it off right away, and she will undoubtedly be one to watch this season.

“I’ve potentially found someone who is going to change the world with me,” Young is heard saying in a promo for the upcoming season, according to The Sun.

Young is a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, which is located approximately 10 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

“Situated immediately southwest of Minneapolis in Hennepin County, Edina has a population of 47,941. It is a first-ring suburb known for its shopping and dining, its parks and recreational facilities and the excellent quality of life for residents,” reads the city’s webpage.

Warning: Bachelor spoilers ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She’s a Former Athlete & Was an All-Star Basketball Player in School

Michelle Young is a former athlete, and was the star of her high school basketball team. She attended Woodbury Senior High School and is known as one of the school’s best players of all time. In 2011, she was awarded the Most Valuable Player award at the Minnesota Girls Basketball All-Star Tournament, according to RiverTowns.

“She was named All-Conference, All-State by the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association, the Pioneer Press and the Associated Press, and was named to the Star Tribune All-Metro First Team. She was also a Miss Basketball Minnesota finalist and named as a McDonald’s All-American Team nominee.”

After graduating high school, Young enrolled in undergrad at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, where she had earned a basketball scholarship.

According to the Journal Star, Young “led the Bradley University women’s basketball team in scoring her senior year.” In addition to her athletic prowess, Young was also extremely smart, and did well academically; she was a Missouri Valley Conference first-team scholar-athlete her junior and senior years.

During her college years, she served on the Bradley Student-Athlete Advisory Council and its Ethnic Diversity Athletics Committee, the Journal Star reported.

2. She’s a Foodie & a Wine Lover

Michelle Young is a foodie, according to her bio on ABC’s website. Interestingly, however, she is a huge fan of food trucks over swanky restaurants. It doesn’t sound like there’s much she won’t try when it comes to eating! She also enjoys wine tasting in her spare time.

“When Michelle’s not working, she loves to spend time with friends hiking and wine tasting. She is very adventurous in life and in appetite; she says that all of her favorite restaurants are local food trucks,” her bio reads, in part.

In addition, it sounds like Young has a bit of a sweet tooth. One of her favorite things to do is go “ice cream taste testing,” according to ABC.

The photos above were posted on Young’s Instagram on January 19. It’s her most recent upload, and it tells us that she is a fan of chocolate — especially by way of hot cocoa.

“[Money] can’t buy happiness, but it can buy hot cocoa with extra marshmallows, [and] that’s basically the same thing,” she captioned the photo set.

3. She’s New to Instagram & Isn’t Very Active on Social Media

Taking a quick look at Young’s presence on social media, fans may notice that she isn’t super active. In fact, she revealed that she recently joined Instagram in the caption of her first post which was uploaded on April 3, 2020.

“A little late to the Instagram party but, I made it,” she captioned the photo. Since uploading her first post (which is a photo of herself), she has posted three additional times. On May 3, she posted the photo above, tagging her friend Cassie in honor of her birthday.

“Screaming happy birthday all the way from Minnesota to one of my closest gals! Love you, Cass,” Young captioned the photo.

On December 10, she posted a photo of herself sitting on a basketball while at an outdoor basketball court.

“100% so proud of you for your 3rd insta post,” one of her friends commented.

“Hang it on the fridge,” Young joked.

Young’s most recent post is the one in which she is holding a cup of hot chocolate, and was posted just last week.

Young appears to be slightly more active on Facebook. At the very least, she’s been using the platform for more than a decade.

4. She Teaches Elementary School

It’s been a relatively challenging year for Young, who is an elementary school teacher. Due to the coronavirus, Young has been adapting to distance learning, like many other teachers in the country.

“You’re simply perfection. How are you handling this distance learning?” a friend named Cory asked her on Instagram.

“Thank you, Cory! Making sure to stay balanced during distance learning is a difficult task but hanging in there! How is distance learning going for you? I hope you’re staying safe and healthy,” she responded.

Young’s most recent job was at Normandale Hills Elementary School in Bloomington, Minnesota, where she worked as a fifth grade teacher, according to the Journal Star. She is not listed in a staff directory on the Bloomington Public Schools website, however.

5. She Will Be in Matt James’ Final 2

From the moment that Matt James and Michelle Young locked eyes, their connection seems clear. In fact, James shared the Instagram post above ahead of Young’s debut on the show, and fans simply couldn’t get enough. His caption was really what threw fans.

“Better late than never,” he wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

While James and Young will embark on a love journey for all to see beginning on January 25, fans can expect to see Young in all of the upcoming episodes. According to spoilers posted by Reality Steve, Young will make it to the top four, and her family will come to Nemacolin Resort to meet her tv-famous boyfriend. She will also get a Fantasy Suite overnight date, and will keep James’ interest until the very end.

Reality Steve claims that James will ultimately choose Rachael Kirkconnell over Michelle Young on the season finale.

