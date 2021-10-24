First Photos From Michelle Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ Episode 2 Released

Photos from Michelle Young’s first dates as “The Bachelorette” have been released by ABC.

Following the premiere night limo meet and greets that included two guys in fire trucks and another handing over a yardstick for a spanking, the 28-year-old school teacher finally got to go on some actual dates—and she had some special guests along for the rose-filled ride.

Check out the first look and behind-the-scenes photos from “The Bachelorette” below.

Michelle Was Photographed With Some Fifth Grade Students Who Were Ready to Grade Her Guys

According to a press release posted by ABC, as part of her first week of dates, a group of Michelle’s suitors get “schooled” by three fifth graders — and viewers will see one of her guys get into trouble for being a “class clown” during a pop quiz. Let’s hope it’s not future “Bachelor” star Clayton Echard, who already got paddled with a yardstick once this season.

In the pics, Michelle and her students are seen standing in front of a chalkboard that said “Welcome to Miss Young’s classroom.”

Photos from the episode don’t tease which guys are on the school-themed date, but they do show Michelle posing with the students—and she is looking stylish in Diane von Fustenberg Shiana shorts and white Sam Edelman Ethyl sneakers, as noted by Star Style.

Singer Caroline Jones Serenaded ‘The Bachelorette’ Star & One Lucky Guy

Other pictures tease a guest cameo by country singer and songwriter Caroline Jones, who will serenade Michelle and the lucky mystery man who gets the first one on one date with her.

Caroline Jones recently toured with the Zac Brown Band and will be part of a group opening for the Rolling Stones in November, per Niagra Frontier Publications. She will perform her song “Chasin’ Me” on “The Bachelorette.”

Michelle Got Sporty With Some WNBA Stars for Another Group Date

Other photos posted by ABC feature Michelle wearing sporty attire for a basketball-themed group date. The outfit consists of Stax Colorblock leggings and white Converse all-star high-tops, per Star Style.

In early August “Bachelorette” executive producer Mike Fleiss took to Twitter to share a first look at Michelle posing in the stylish gym clothes with basketballs nearby. What he didn’t tell fans is that Michelle also teamed up with WNBA stars Dearica Hamby and Diamond DeShields for the date.

A second photo shows Michelle posing with the two players as well as “Bachelorette” co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Brostowe with a banner behind them that says, “The Bachelorette’s Basketball Battle.”

Fans know that Michelle played D1 basketball in college in Illinois. According to the Peoria Journal Star, Michelle played on the women’s basketball team for four seasons at Bradley University from 2011 to 2015. She finished out her collegiate career with an impressive 1,062 points and a ranking of #13 on the school’s all-time high scorers list.

It’s unclear which guys scored a spot on this date, but some of Michelle’s contestants could have an athletic edge. Several of her “Bachelorette” suitors are former athletes.

Per the photos, Michelle ended the episode wearing a magenta gown for her second rose ceremony.

Episode 2 of “The Bachelorette” airs Tuesday, October 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.