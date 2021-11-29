Michelle Young Teases Her ‘Bachelorette’ Finale: ‘A Lot of Assumptions Are Made’

Just weeks away from handing out the final rose, Michelle Young is warning fans they do not know how this season of “The Bachelorette” will unfold. She teased her finale during an interview with Us Weekly earlier this month.

Revealing she “had no idea” the position she would be in at the season’s end, Young said, “Something that I didn’t necessarily expect, something that I didn’t think was possible for me and I’m excited for everybody to see kind of what that entails because I think a lot of assumptions are made, you know, of either who I end up with or if I end up with anybody.”

The only outcome she will promise is that she stayed true to herself.

So what happens in the final stretch for the 28-year-old school teacher from Minnesota? Fans met her as the runner-up on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor.” Here’s what you need to know:

Young Reveals If She Ever Tried to Quit the Season

The stress of being a Bachelor Nation lead has led to some of the series’ most infamous moments. Just last season, viewers watched as Katie Thurston told producers to book her a plane ticket home. She is certainly not the first lead to threaten quitting, with Colton Underwood famously jumping the fence.

However, Young assured Us Weekly that “stomping off and saying something that’s necessarily uncalled for,” is just not her style. That does not mean the 28-year-old does not lose her cool.

“I’m going to show emotion – I’m going to cry, I’m going to break down,” Young told the publication. “There are moments when you want to get away. I mean you are in this position to where you’re having to, you’re exhausted, you’ve given so much if you’re doing it right.”

She revealed her response is “really collecting myself, really staying disciplined in what I’m feeling, how I’m speaking, how I’m communicating so that I’m doing it in a way that can be received.”

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 18 OF “THE BACHELORETTE.”

Young’s Finale Has Been Spoiled

Young’s warning seems to be alluding to spoilers for her season.

In October, Reality Steve reported the Bachelorette gives her final rose to Nayte Olukoya – the 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, Texas. He claimed the two are engaged.

On Twitter, he later revealed, “Well thank you for that preview of Michelle’s season ABC. Now I know who the #2 guy is on her season, since you know now who won as I spoiled earlier today. Her #2 is Brandon Jones.”

He shared photos from Young’s last date with Jones, writing, “I told you I had pics from Mexico 2 days before the final rose ceremony of Michelle on a date with someone jet skiing but I couldn’t tell who it’s. Well, now I know it’s Brandon. Here were the two pics I had and here’s him on the beach w her in same swimsuit that day.”

Joe Coleman and Rodney Matthew round out the final four taking Young on hometown dates.

