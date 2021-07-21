Michelle Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season Brings 2 Big Changes to the Franchise

Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” is about to start filming, and some details have already been revealed.

According to Reality Steve, production on the season is set to begin next week. Hosted by Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, Young will kick off her journey at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California, where she will meet her men and hold her first few rose ceremonies.

Details on the cast have not yet been released by ABC, but Reality Steve expects that to happen very soon.

As Katie Thurston’s season is set to wrap on August 9, 2021, and “Bachelor in Paradise” kicking off on August 16, 2021, Young’s season will premiere on October 19, 2021, according to People magazine. With that, however, there will be two major changes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Young’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Will Air on Tuesday Nights in the Fall

“The Bachelorette” will get bumped to Tuesday nights, according to ABC’s fall television line-up. Deadline reports that “Dancing With the Stars” will fill the Monday night time slot from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern, pushing “The Bachelorette” to Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern.

This isn’t the first time that the reality dating show has been bumped to Tuesdays, but the change is definitely something fans will have to get used to. Both Thurston’s season and “Bachelor in Paradise” will continue to air on Monday nights.

Generally, the seasons of the show run about 11 weeks, so Young’s final rose ceremony and subsequent “After the Final Rose” special will likely air right after the Christmas holiday. Although “The Bachelor” has not been renewed for another season by the network, it is presumed that production will carry on — perhaps back to normal — and the new season of the show will air in January, per usual.

Young’s Season Will Start in California Before Moving to Minnesota

Young is set to begin her journey to find a husband at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California. However, she will only spend a couple of week’s in the Golden State before filming moves to her home state of Minnesota. This will be the first time in “Bachelor” franchise history that a season is primarily filmed in the home state of the lead.

According to Reality Steve, Young and her remaining suitors will travel to Minnesota and will film several weeks at the Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis. Why the move to Minnesota was made is unclear, though the reason that Young wanted to wait to film “The Bachelorette” was because she didn’t want to take time away from her job as a teacher. It’s entirely possible that she’s going to go to work — even part time — while filming, though it’s unclear how that would happen.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic halted production, and then caused a complete change in how the franchise films each season, Hometown Dates are expected to resume. Reality Steve reports that Young is expected to visit the hometowns of her final four guys toward the end of her season.

