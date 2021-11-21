‘Bachelorette’ Editors Accused of Making ‘Ridiculous’ Move to Make Michelle Young’s Season More Dramatic

Michelle Young‘s season of “The Bachelorette” hasn’t been super dramatic, but, like every season, it’s had its moments. Of course, previews for what’s to come has fans curious about how everything turns out, given that there are plenty of tears to be had — especially on the finale. But have we all been misled?

Warning: Mild “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead.

There’s one specific preview of Young crying on the finale — either before or after she gets engaged. The reality star is seen covering her face, and her emotions are caught on her mic. The only problem is, they aren’t exactly her emotions.

At least one fan was quick to recognize the sound of the tears, and pointed out that it’s actually audio of Katie Thurston crying on her season of the show. It seems as though the editors dubbed over Young’s crying with Thurston’s, perhaps in an effort to make things seem even more dramatic. To see the video comparison, click here.

Fans Called the Editing ‘Sloppy’ & ‘Ridiculous’

The crying in question comes at the end of the teaser clip that was shared on the official “Bachelorette” Instagram page back on November 16, 2021. At the end of the clip, Young is seen crying while in her stunning finale gown.

After a Redditor shared a video that played Thurston’s crying before the preview of Young crying on her own season, fans ripped the editors for using Thurston’s audio during Young’s finale.

“Michelle is so composed you have to dig up another lead crying to make the [usual] fake out trailer. I [don’t] think she broke down at all so far which is crazy to compare to the past leads,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the preview.

“Wow this is so sloppy,” wrote another.

“They should’ve used an older soundbite! I’m sure a lot of women from previous bachelor seasons cried. Why the lead and why the most recent one,” added a third.

“What the heck?! This looks like the trailer of a horror film with Katie’s evil smile and Michelle crying….super creepy,” a fourth person wrote.

“Lol how ridiculous,” another comment read.

This Isn’t the First Time ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Editors Have Been Accused of Being ‘Sloppy’

During Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Refinery 29 published an article accusing the editors of the show of piecing together audio to increase drama.

Commonly known as “frankenbites,” editors have been known to move words around at different times to make it seem like someone said something that they actually didn’t say. During Thurston’s season, it was kind of obvious for some viewers.

“I’m usually not the best at noticing when dialogue is spliced but this week’s episode was OTT. Two instances that caught my ear: when Michael A is talking about who has roses going into the cocktail party— the pitch and tone of ‘his’ voice is completely different when he says Blake’s name; and one of Hunter’s snorts in an ITM— it’s clearly been taken from a different audio source, we don’t see Hunter’s face move as though he is inhaling strongly enough to make that sound. I rewinded numerous times and listened with my eyes closed and it’s clear as day that these sound bites are cropped in from elsewhere,” a Redditor commented on a thread at the time.

“If we don’t see it leave their mouth, there’s a high likelihood it’s been spliced or frankenbitten,” added another.

Believe it or not, this is actually a fairly common practice, especially with reality television.

