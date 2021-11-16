Whose Dad Tells Michelle Young That His Son Isn’t ‘There Yet’? [Spoilers]

In the latest preview for Michelle Young‘s season of “The Bachelorette,” someone’s dad tells her that his son isn’t “there yet” when it comes to getting married. Obviously, this is going to be a pretty big blow for Young, who will be falling in love with at least one guy by the time Hometown Dates roll around.

Warning: “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead.

The preview was shared on the official “Bachelorette” Instagram page on November 15, 2021, ahead of the latest episode of the show, which will air on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, on ABC. The clip shows Young getting closer to a few men in particular — Joe Coleman, Nayte Olukoya, and Brandon Jones — and all three are getting Hometown Dates, according to Reality Steve.

At one point during one of the Hometown Dates, Young is seen chatting with a male that appears to be someone’s dad. “Do you feel like he could be ready for an engagement?” Young asks. “He’s not there yet,” the man responds. So, whose dad makes that comment?

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Believe the Man in the Preview Is Nayte Olukoya’s Step Dad

Reality Steve has already narrowed down which guys Young will choose between — Olukoya and Jones — but he hasn’t been able to confirm the top four guys, all of whom will get Hometown Dates. Reality Steve has revealed that Coleman will also get a Hometown Date, but that fourth guy is still a mystery. However, someone on Reddit previously revealed that the fourth guy is Rodney Mathews.

Going based off of this information, fans scouted the Instagram accounts of the four guys above to try to figure out whose dad was in the preview. Based on this photo, it’s not Jones’ dad. This photo seems to confirm that it’s not Coleman’s dad, either.

Mathews doesn’t have any photos of his dad on his Instagram account, and Olukoya’s dad looks nothing like the guy on camera, which could be why some fans seem to think that the father in the clip is actually Olukoya’s step dad.

“I actually think that’s Naytes step dad,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the preview.

“In the intro package it was [Nayte’s] step dad and mum on his graduation I think,” added another.

Young’s Finale Has Been Called One That Fans ‘Will Never See Coming’

There haven’t been too many details about what happens on Young’s season finale, but Reality Steve has confirmed that she’s engaged to Olukoya. There have been plenty of rumors about what might go down, but — as per usual — fans are being led to think that something crazy happens.

“If I get to the end of this, and he’s not all in, that would be heartbreaking,” Young says in the new clip. There are also plenty of tears shed — Clayton Echard is seen crying, as is Olukoya. On the actual finale, Young is also very emotional, though it’s unclear if it happens after she breaks up with someone, or when she gets engaged.

“Well that crying shot at the end is definitely when she got proposed to. They did the same thing with Tayshia and it was when Zac proposed to her. I can’t wait to see Naychelle,” a Redditor predicted.

READ NEXT: Is Greg Grippo Joining the Next Season of ‘The Bachelorette’?