PHOTOS: The Bachelorette Michelle Young’s Engagement Ring

Michelle Young is engaged!

“The Bachelorette” star accepted a proposal from her final suitor, Nayte Olukoya, on the season 18 finale of the ABC dating show. Now, fans want a closer look at her engagement ring, which was provided by longtime Bachelor Nation jeweler, Neil Lane.

Here’s what you need to know about Michelle’s ring:

Nayte Presented Michelle’s With a Sparkly Pear-Shaped Cut Diamond

Neil Lane met with both Nayte and “Bachelor” runner-up Brandon Jones on Michelle’s season finale episode, which was filmed in Mexico. After looking at several rings with the celebrity jeweler, Nayte chose to give Michelle a high-set pear-shaped diamond on a silver band.

At the final rose ceremony, Nayte revealed that he felt a “connection” with Michelle on the first night they met and that by Night 2 he wanted to “run away” with her.

“I’m standing in front of you right now and the feelings are the same — I want to run away with you,” he said on the finale. “I want to run away to forever with the woman that I’ve come to love. This amazingly, crazy, loud kind of love. ”

The groom-to-be also assured Michelle that he would always be there for her.

“I know that you’ve felt unseen at times and I want to let you know that I am completely prepared, willing and ready to make sure that you are always chosen first, seen, now, today, tomorrow and for the rest of our lives,” Nayte said. “I love you, Michelle.”

When he asked if she would marry him, Michelle replied, “Yes, of course.”

Most Diamonds on the Bachelor Franchise Are 3 to 5 Carats in Size

The diamonds featured during proposals on “The Bachelor” franchise average between 3 and 4 carats, according to Life & Style. While the final carat count for Michelle’s ring has yet to be revealed, the biggest ring in the history of “The Bachelor” franchise was given to “Bachelorette” star Clare Crawley, when Dale Moss gave her a 5-carat sparkler in 2020. Clare’s massive diamond was framed with accent diamonds and an encrusted band and was estimated to be worth more than $100,000. The two have since broken up.

Ahead of Michelle Young’s “Bachelorette” season, Lane doled out slightly smaller diamonds for the “Bachelor in Paradise” season 7 finale. Lane provided Joe Amabile with a two-carat, cushion-shaped sparkler to give to Serena Pitt as well as two-carat rings for Maurissa Gunn from her fiance Riley Christian, and one for Mari Pepin from Kenny Braasch, according to Us Weekly.

Lane told Hollywood Life it is “so special” to meet with the final two men each season and help them pick out the perfect ring—even if only one of them will get to use it.

“You’re dealing with these guys that have met the love of their life,” Lane said in June 2021. “In that moment, they’re the most in love. They’re looking at six rings that they’ve never looked at before, and trying to decide. We do film for quite a while and what we see on TV is probably just five to ten minutes of that. But it’s a huge emotional thing,”

