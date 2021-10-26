Angry Fans React After Michelle Young’s Rumored Final 4 Are Revealed

Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” is just getting started, but the season has been spoiled in an odd way — one that’s never actually happened before. Production actually chose the next star of “The Bachelor” before the season even started.

Warning: Major “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead.

Although ABC hasn’t actually confirmed that Clayton Echard is the next “Bachelor,” he’s already started filming — and there have been photos and videos of him on location with production. Clayton has not yet been eliminated from “The Bachelorette,” but fans are already well aware that he’s not going to win Michelle’s heart in the end.

Moreover, Reality Steve has shared that Michelle does end up getting engaged on the finale, choosing Nayte Olukoya as her number one guy. While Steve hasn’t been able to confirm who Michelle’s top four guys are, someone on Reddit got some intel. Basically, someone’s mother was a flight attendant on a chartered flight with the final four guys on board — and she was able to identify them.

According to the screenshots of text messages, Brandon Jones, Rodney Mathews, and Joe Coleman round out Michelle’s final four. These are likely the four guys that Michelle takes on Hometown Dates. Fans aren’t angry about Michelle’s rumored top four guys, however, they are upset that none of these men were chosen as the next “Bachelor.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Upset That Producers Didn’t Choose a Man of Color as the Next Lead

If Michelle top four play out as that Reddit thread suggests, this will be the first time in franchise history that the final four are all people of color. That said, fans are disappointed that producers not only went outside the top four for the next “Bachelor,” but that they didn’t choose a man of color for the role.

“So when are we gonna have the discussion about all of the F4 being MOC and the next bachelor being a white guy who didn’t make it to hometowns??” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“I’m so irritated that the final four are all men of color and we still ended up with a white bachelor. Nothing wrong with being white, but the show wants to go back to their old ways. I feel like they were going to back to a traditional white lead no matter what,” added another.

“Oh after this they were gonna go back to a white lead no matter what. If they had to resort to pulling any random white man off the street for the role, they would have,” a third person wrote.

“Yet we still ended up w another white lead,” a fourth person commented.

While many fans acknowledge that production needed to film straight away, many pointed out that there are other men of color on the season — and from past seasons — who could have been cast in lieu of Clayton.

There Could Be Back-to-Back ‘Bachelor’ Seasons Based on Some Reality Steve Intel

It seems that producers may have something up their sleeves, similar to what happened with Katie Thurston and Michelle Young. Katie was rumored to be the new “Bachelorette,” but producers waited until the “Bachelor” finale to announce that Katie and Michelle would both get opportunities to hand out roses.

For the first time in franchise history, we go two back-to-back seasons of “The Bachelorette,” and it sounds like this could happen with “The Bachelor,” too.

“I’ve had a couple different people contact me in recent days saying they know women who’ve been contacted by Bachelor production about being on the ‘Bachelor,’ yet they’re being told filming starts in January,” Reality Steve wrote in his October 26, 2021, blog post.

“Is this a situation where they’re thinking of adding a second Bachelor season to the schedule? If so, they film in January, [let’s] say it goes through mid March, but that’s when Bachelorette usually starts filming? Does that continue? Is it pushed back? -When would this particular season air? And if it airs in March right after Clayton’s season ends airing, then when would Bachelorette film and air?” Reality Steve questions.

It’s entirely possible that producers will choose one of Michelle’s top four for his own season of the show, but we’ll have to wait and see what this is all about. As Steve points out, it’s entirely possible that the intel he received isn’t true.

