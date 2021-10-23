‘Bachelorette Spoilers’: Michelle Young’s Final 4 May Have Just Been Revealed

Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” kicked off on October 19, 2021, and we may know who her final four suitors are.

Warning: “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead.

Before her season even started, Reality Steve revealed that Michelle did indeed get engaged on the finale (click here to find out who she chose), however, he has not revealed who Michelle final four guys are. Up until this point, fans haven’t received Hometown Date spoilers, but it seems like someone on Reddit just spilled the beans.

On a thread posted on October 22, 2021, a screenshot of a text message exchange was shared. One person in the thread was able to identify four men from Michelle’s season who were spotted on a plane. It seems that the original poster’s mom was a flight attendant at the time that the four guys were seen together.

“There were the four that were [on] the flight,” one text read. The four guys were Brandon Jones, Rodney Mathews, Joe Coleman, and Nayte Olukoya. This marks the first time in the history of the show that the top four suitors are men of color.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Noticed a Connection Between Michelle & Her Rumored Final 4 on Night 1

Michelle seemed to have a pretty great connection with all of the guys listed above — her rumored top four — and fans noticed. Michelle has also spoken fairly highly of these guys in pre-show interviews and promos for the show.

“Top 4 expected based on night 1 preview. Esp [sic] apple guy and Brandon. They certainly didn’t hide them this time,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“What we predicted in the spoiler threads,” added another.

Meanwhile, some people seemed surprised that Rodney a.k.a. “Apple Guy,” (supposedly) made it to Hometowns.

“Granny smith making it to F4 is shocking to me lol,” wrote one Redditor.

“Wow Im shocked by Rodney I have to say I never would have picked him as making it far,” another Redditor wrote.

Although the last few seasons of the show did not feature any traveling due to the coronavirus pandemic, Reality Steve has confirmed that there will be travel for this season’s Hometown Dates.

Michelle Is Engaged to Nayte

Reality Steve has been able to confirm that Nayte got down on one knee on “The Bachelorette” finale, and Michelle accepted his proposal.

“We…know that Peter Izzo got a date right before rose ceremony #6, and then Nayte got the first date after rose ceremony #6 by pictures I posted. After that, nothing else really. Don’t know who made final four, or how hometowns worked and if they followed through with traveling to four guys’ hometowns,” Steve wrote in his October 5, 2021, blog post.

“The main thing you want to know is what happened at the end, right? Well, I got that for you. Had heard rumblings since the season ended but got the confirmation I needed the end of last week. Michelle is engaged to Nayte Olukoya,” Steve revealed.

Nayte made a great first impression on Michelle and on “Bachelorette” fans alike. Not only did Nayte receive the coveted First Impression Rose, but he has also been a hot topic of conversation on social media.

