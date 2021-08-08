First Photo of Michelle Young on ‘The Bachelorette’ Posted Online

The first photo of Michelle Young on set of “The Bachelorette” has been released! Young and her cast of 35 guys began filming a couple of weeks ago in California. Young has already met her guys, given out her First Impression Rose, and been on a few dates.

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, Reality Steve did a Q&A on his Instagram Stories. One fan asked him how much of Young’s season has been filmed, and he said that he believes they are currently between the second and third rose ceremonies. This suggests that Young has also been on at least one one-on-one date, and at least one group date.

Also on August 7, “Bachelor” franchise creator Mike Fleiss shared the very first photo of Young “on location” to his Twitter account. In the photo, Young appears to be sitting in a gymnasium with basketballs and a basketball hoop behind her. She’s dressed in athletic gear, which could mean that one of her group dates take place on the court — she is a former basketball star, after all!

Fans Loved the Sneak Peek & Cannot Wait for Young’s Season to Start

Young first appeared on Matt James‘ season of “The Bachelor,” making it all the way to the final two. Now, she’s getting her chance to find love on her own journey — where she will be the one handing out roses.

Fans have been waiting for scoop on Young’s season, many super excited to watch her embark on this journey — and to officially meet her suitors!

“Finally a bachelorette who is interesting, talented and [likable],” wrote one Redditor.

“I can’t wait for her season! The Bachelorette that we deserve,” wrote another.

“I cannot wait!!! I’m super excited for Michelle!!” echoed a third.

“She looks so pretty and I love the outfit. Can’t wait!!” a fourth Redditor added.

The last time Young posted on Instagram was July 21, 2021. Fans will be keep an eye out to see when she returns, as that will signify that her season has wrapped.

Young’s Season Will Wrap Filming in Early September & Premiere in October

Young was announced as the next “Bachelorette” alongside Katie Thurston at the “After the Finale Rose” special that aired after the finale of James’ season. Young wanted to wait to film because she didn’t want to take time off of work — she’s a teacher — so producers worked that out with her.

As one Redditor pointed out, schools in Young’s home state of Minnesota resume after Labor Day. So, she will be filming for the remainder of the summer, but should be able to be back in the classroom after her finale wraps.

Young’s season premieres on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. “The Bachelorette” will move to Tuesdays as “Dancing With the Stars” will fill the Monday night time slot, according to Deadline.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe have inked deals to return as co-hosts for Young’s season, Deadline also reported. They will be on-hand to help Young along her journey by giving her advice and helping her through any potential tough situations — which there are sure to be… it’s “The Bachelorette,” after all.

