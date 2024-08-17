‘Bachelorette’ Teases Marriage to Current Partner: ‘Let’s Call It Foreshadowing’

A former lead from “The Bachelorette” may have found the man of her dreams away from the franchise. Michelle Young is dating fellow Minnesotan Jack Leius, and her recent social media post suggested she sees this relationship going the distance.

She thought she found love while handing out roses in 2021. Young and Nayte Olukoya left season 18 of “The Bachelorette” engaged. However, People noted that the couple’s relationship ended just a few months after the December 2021 finale aired.

After fans speculated the two had gone their separate ways, Young and Olukoya confirmed their split in June 2022.

She debuted her romance with Leius in October 2023, and the two have been nearly inseparable ever since. Is an engagement on the horizon?

Michelle Young Proudly Displayed a Baseball Jersey With Her Beau’s Last Name

On August 12, Young shared a new photo on her Instagram page that showed her wearing a Minnesota Twins baseball jersey with “Leius” and the number 31 on the back. In the caption, she wrote, “Let’s call it foreshadowing.”

Leius commented and noted, “Number 31… 31 years old…” His response didn’t suggest any hesitation to seeing “The Bachelorette” take on his last name as she suggested.

As Famous Birthdays shares, Young is currently 31 years old. Leius’ comment seemed to hint that he could see getting engaged or even married to Young during the year she is 31.

One Instagram user responded to Leius, urging, “Yaaaas propose this year.”

Friends and fans gushed over Young’s “foreshadowing” and implied happiness.

One commenter wrote, “I know that’s right!”

“Period Future Ms Leuis 😍 you better claim it! You don’t understand how much I love this caption, 😭✨❤️❤️” shared someone else.

“We love a little foreshadowing, 🫶🏼” agreed a different follower of Young’s.

Bachelor Nation Has Loved Seeing Young So Happy With Leius

“The Bachelorette” star went “Instagram Official” with Leius in October 2023. She had given fans some hints and glimpses of her new romance ahead of that, though.

Since their relationship began, Leius and Young have traveled the world, moved in together, and collaborated on a lot of fun Instagram posts together.

When Young hard-launched her relationship with Leius, Bachelor Nation went wild over the news. Several fellow former “Bachelorette” leads made it clear they loved Young’s post.

Tayshia Adams gushed, “YASSSSS!!!! We looove to see her happy and thriving!!!”

Rachel Recchia commented “HARD LAUNCH.”

Charity Lawson added, “Oh yesss MAM! So happy for you!”

A supporter shared, “Good things happen to those that wait! 🔥😍❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“So so happy to see YOU so so incredibly happy, 💜💜” wrote a separate Instagram user.

Olukoya has moved on to a new relationship, as well. On February 14, he shared an array of photos on his Instagram page introducing his girlfriend, Allyssa Malony, to his Instagram followers.

It appears that Olukoya and Malony’s romance is still going strong, too. On July 8 he shared an Instagram post containing highlights from his 30th birthday.

In the caption, the former “Bachelorette” winner wrote, “‘Allyssa’ — Thank you for helping set up such a special weekend for my 30th birthday. Love you always.”