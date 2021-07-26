Meet ‘Bachelorette’ Michelle Young’s Guys & Find out the Early Fan Favorites

Michelle Young is set to kick off her journey to find love on “The Bachelorette,” and fans of the show f-i-n-a-l-l-y know who the guys are who will be getting their shot to impress our new leading lady!

Young, a 28-year-old teacher from Minnesota, was on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor.” She and Katie Thurston were both announced as the next “Bachelorette” stars, with Thurston filming her season first, and Young set to film over the summer so that she didn’t have to take additional time away from her students.

Although production hasn’t quite started yet, Reality Steve has confirmed that the guys were expected to quarantine in California this week for “a few days” before meeting Young. In a tweet, Steve wrote that filming is set to take place at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells. After a couple of weeks, filming is going to move to Young’s home state.

The spoiler king also predicted that ABC would release the first photos of Young’s suitors this week, and the network did so on Monday, July 26, 2021.

The full list of guys with their locations and ages are below. Their Instagram handles (if available) are linked on their names (courtesy of Reality Steve).

Alec Thompson, 29, Forest, Virginia.

Brandon J., 26, Portland, Oregon.

Brandon K., 29, Sulpher, Louisiana.

Brett, 29, Houston, Texas.

Bryan, 30, Houlton, Wisconsin.

Casey Woods, 36, Parkland, Florida.

Christopher G., 27, Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Chris Sutton, 28, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Clayton Echard, 28, Eureka, Missouri.

Daniel, 26, Austin, Texas.

Edward, 27, Brownsville, Texas.

Eric Tai, 25, Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Garrett Aida, 33, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jack, 30, Greensborough, North Carolina.

Jamie, 32, Tacoma, Washington.

Joe, 28, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Joel, 31, Prescott, Arizona.

Jomarri Gable, 26, Portland, Oregon.

Leroy, 27, Durham, North Carolina.

LT, 38, Bellevue, Washington.

Martin, 28, Cordoba, Argentina.

Michael, 30, Omaha, Nebraska.

Mollique Johsnon, 36 Jameshill, Jamaica.

Nayte, 27, Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Olumide Onajide, 28, Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Pardeep N. Singh, 30, Brooklyn, New York.

Peter Izzo, 26, Bellmore, New York.

PJ, 30, Austin, Texas.

Rick, 32, Munroe Falls, Ohio.

Rodney, 29, Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Romeo, 32, New York, New York.

Ryan, 30, Sanger, California.

Spencer, 25, Cleveland, Ohio.

Trevor, 26, Rocklin, California.

Will, 29, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

This post will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Seem to Like Joel From Arizona

“The Bachelorette” Facebook page encourages fans to go through and “like” the photos of the guys by asking “who would get your first impression rose?” In the first five hours that the post was live, fans seemed very keen on 31-year-old Joel from Arizona, who received more than 220 likes.

Another early fan-favorite, based on looks alone, is 29-year-old Alec Thompson from Forest, Virginia. According to Reality Steve, Thompson graduated from Virginia Military Institute 2014 with degree in Civil Engineering. According to his Instagram account, he currently calls Charleston, South Carolina, home.

There Are Quite a Few Suitors Who Don’t Live in the U.S.

It seems that producers had a wide variety of guys to choose from for Young’s season, and the cast is quite geographically diverse.

One of the guys, Mollique Johnson, is from Jamaica. Although he isn’t active on social media, his Instagram account suggests that he’d be a great fit for the new “Bachelorette.” He seems to love being outdoors, as evidenced by his many outdoor snaps, he likes kids, and he played basketball — Young was a star athlete in college!

In addition to Johnson, Young will meet 28-year-old Martin from Argentina. He’s already racking up the “likes” on Facebook.

Young will also be meeting Will, a 29-year-old from the Dominican Republic.

