Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Michelle Young Before Her Hometown With Nayte Olukoya

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya fell in love on “The Bachelorette,” and got engaged on the show’s finale back in December 2021. Nayte was a frontrunner from day one as Michelle gave him the First Impression Rose — and the first kiss of the season.

Michelle went on to date several suitors before narrowing things down to her top three, Joe Coleman, Brandon Jones, and, of course, Nayte. Michelle sent Joe home after the Fantasy Suite dates, and ended up falling in love with both Brandon and Nayte.

“I never thought I would be able to fall in love with two people. I’ve seen people fall in love with more than one person. And I’m like, ‘Nope, that cannot happen,’ but when it does, and when you’re in it, there is this point where it’s like, ‘OK, I have to stay true to who I am,'” Michelle told Us Weekly after the finale.

“And you think about it, and you do have these moments where you realize you’re in a TV show and you think about, ‘OK, if I say, I love you to this person and this person — even if that’s what your feelings they’re at — this is how people are gonna react.’ And when it comes down to it, I can’t navigate my actions based on how other people are gonna react, because then, I mean, that could hold me back from making the right decision,” she added.

Flash forward several weeks, and a new video of Michelle on the show has been shared — and it seems very clear that she was very much into Nayte, even before Hometown Dates.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tayshia Adams Shared a Behind-the-Scenes Video of Michelle on ‘The Bachelorette’

On January 3, 2022, just ahead of the “Bachelor” premiere, former “Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams took to Instagram to share some feelings on the upcoming season — and she gave a shoutout to Michelle.

“As we move on to a new season tonight, I have to acknowledge @michelleyoung ,season 18, and everyone that is a part of this oiled machine. … Michelle, I’m so happy for you and Nayte, and I’m honored to have been a small piece of your love story,” Tayshia’s Instagram caption read, in part.

Tayshia shared a few candid shots from her time as “Bachelorette” co-host, but the fourth slide was extra special. It was a video of Tayshia telling Michelle who she’d be going on her first Hometown Date with.

“Your first Hometown Date is… with … Nayte!” Tayshia said. Michelle jumped up and down and exclaimed, “yes!” Clearly, she was excited to see him — and to meet his family.

Fans Loved to See Michelle Super Excited in the Candid Video

Although Michelle was on national television, fans didn’t get to see a very candid side of her too often. The leads on these shows tend to keep their composure (unless they’re having a good cry, of course), and save for Colton Underwood’s fence job, there aren’t too many overly emotional moments that are just downright real.

Fans took to Reddit to express how thrilled they were to see Michelle just being herself — and being totally smitten with her now-fiance, before she even picked him.

“The excited jump [and] spin omg,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the sweet video.

“My girl did a spin jump, they could have ended the season at this point,” added another.

Several Instagram users commented on Tayshia’s post about the sweet moment, as well.

“The excitement Michelle has finding out Nayte is her first hometown,” someone wrote.

“Awww love how Michelle was excited to see Nayte,” another person commented.

READ NEXT: Michelle Young Shades ‘Bachelorette’ Villain in Instagram Post