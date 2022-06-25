Newly Single ‘Bachelorette’ Star Takes Big Trip Days After Confirming Split

Just a week ago, a recent couple from “The Bachelorette” shared sad news with fans: they had ended their engagement. Now, it looks as if they are both doing their best to move on without one another. For Michelle Young, that meant taking an incredible trip abroad with some girlfriends, and she has shared some fabulous tidbits via Instagram.

Rumors had swirled about potential trouble in Young and Nayte Olukoya’s relationship, but they had denied anything was amiss right up to the end. Now that they have confirmed their “Bachelorette” relationship had ended, both Young and Olukoya seem to be pushing to put smiles on their faces as they spend time somewhere other than their hometowns. For Olukoya, that apparently meant spending some time in Los Angeles, California. On June 23, he posted a trio of snapshots on Instagram wishing everybody a good evening. The selfies were tagged as having been taken in Los Angeles, and he was shirtless while wearing a hat, sunglasses, and some jewelry, including a pearl necklace. As for Young, she went further away from home to mend after her breakup.

Here’s what you need to know:

Young Embraced a Trip to Iceland

On June 23, as Olukoya embraced the California sunshine, Young took in the sights of Iceland. She shared two still photos and a short video in one Instagram post that showed her standing in a field of purple flowers. The sky was dark and cloudy, but the landscape behind her was stunning. She posted an Atticus quote as her caption, noting, “She was powerful. Not because she wasn’t scared, but because she went on so strongly, despite the fear.”

Young received a lot of love on this post, both from fans and fellow “Bachelor Nation” personalities. Her “Bachelor Happy Hour” co-host Becca Kufrin wrote, “Soak in this change of scenery, you deserve so much peace and beauty. Love you baby.” Rachel Kirkconnell, who was also on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” and snagged his final rose, simply commented, “Love this.” A supporter encouraged Young by writing, “A beautiful soul! Loved your season and you being authentically you! You deserve the world and past that!”

The Former Teacher Did Not Take the Trip Alone

In a series of Instagram stories, Young revealed she took a couple of girlfriends with her to Iceland. “You know what they say… ‘Real friends are those who will wipe your tears, remind you to keep your chin up, and hop on a last minute plane to Iceland when you ask them to,’” she wrote as she shared a selfie showing her with her two friends. “The Bachelorette” star also shared a glimpse of a wild excursion the trio embraced, which meant bundling up and checking out the terrain on 4-wheelers.

In addition to sharing some insight into her adventures, Young thanked “The Bachelorette” fans for their support. “Just wanted to take a minute to say thank you for all of the kind and uplifting messages that were sent my direction.” She added, “I will still be taking time away from social media but wanted to share some fulfilling moments from this past week.” Young may be heartbroken over her split from Olukoya, but she seems to be enjoying creating new memories with a couple of her besties.