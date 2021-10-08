Never-Before-Seen Photos of Michelle Young Meeting Her ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Revealed [Spoilers]

Michelle Young has finished filming her season of “The Bachelorette,” and it sounds like she found her happily ever after. According to Reality Steve, Michelle did get engaged on the finale of her season.

Michelle met her handsome group of suitors a couple of months ago, but ABC just released the photos from the limo entrances and introductions on October 7, 2021. Included in those photos is a still from the very first time that Michelle met her future husband. And, for the first time in a few seasons now, we actually know who that is.

Due to protocols put into place because of the coronavirus pandemic, the past few seasons of the popular franchise shows have been filmed all in one spot — usually a hotel — and not at the “Bachelor” mansion. This has made things a bit more difficult for spoilers to be released, and Reality Steve has expressed such. This season, however, he got the confirmation that he needed to let everyone know that Michelle is engaged to Nayte Olukoya — a 27-year-old from Austin, Texas.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michelle & Nayte Meet for the First Time

Although we don’t have too many details about what happened between Michelle and Nayte the very first time they met, the photo above suggests that Nayte really made a great first impression.

Nayte and Michelle can be seen holding hands and both have big smiles on their faces as they make each other’s acquaintance. It appears as though Nayte has a fairly normal limo entrance, though it’s entirely possible that he may have done or said something to make Michelle laugh upon meeting her.

And while it’s unclear who Michelle actually gave her First Impression rose to, there is already some speculation that it was Nayte. In fact, a few “Bachelor” fan accounts on Instagram have shared a photo that appears to show Nayte with a rose on his lapel on night one, when the other guys hadn’t received their roses yet.

Reality Steve has not revealed which guy got Michelle’s First Impression rose, but we will all find out on October 19, 2021, when the new season of “The Bachelorette” premieres.

Michelle Looks Really Into Nayte During Their First Chat

It’s hard to even guess what Michelle and Nayte might have talked about during their very first chat together, but thanks to a photo supplied by ABC, we can pretty much guarantee that it went well.

Michelle and Nayte are both smiling as they look at one another, and they both appear totally relaxed, despite the expected nerves of the evening.

If Nayte does get Michelle’s First Impression rose, it likely happened well after this moment, since there’s no rose in sight. Generally, the lead will talk to as many people as he or she can before making the decision.

And, of course, the big question is whether or not Michelle and Nayte will actually share their very first kiss on night one. If we had to guess? We’re going with yes.

