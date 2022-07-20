Michelle Young Steps Out for the First Event Following Nayte Olukoya Split

It has only been a few weeks since Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya split, but “The Bachelorette” lead looks like she is doing well at picking up the pieces and forging forward. The former teacher made an appearance at an event that took place during Miami Swim Week, and she looked fabulous.

When Olukoya and Young’s finale of “The Bachelorette” aired in December 2021, they seemed to have big plans for their future together. He told viewers he would almost immediately move to Minnesota where she was located, and they suggested they would be buying a house together and planning a wedding sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, rumors of a pending split started just a few months after their finale aired. Olukoya did not move to Minnesota, and the pair did not get serious about buying a home or planning a wedding. Before, long, they officially ended their engagement. Young has mostly laid low since then, but this Miami Swim Week appearance suggests she’s ready to put her heartbreak behind her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Young’s Ensemble for the Event Was Perfection

According to Us Weekly, Young “showed up with a bestie looking absolutely radiant in a chocolate monokini, cover-up and silk [head] scarf.” The monokini perfectly highlighted Young’s slim, fit physique and the sheer chocolate cover-up was tied in a knot on one hip. “The Bachelorette” star wore her dark hair in loose waves that were held away from her face by the patterned head scarf. Young shared a big smile with a photographer as she posed at the CLD PR firm event on Thursday, July 14.

Young stopped by the Miami Swim Week Gifting Experience at Strawberry Moon, which was held at the Goodtime Hotel South Beach, and she was said to be “in the best of spirits, sporting her megawatt smile.” While at the event, she snagged some Colourpop makeup and Adina’s Jewels, while enjoying the opportunity to browse swimwear and workout garments.

The Appearance Came a Month After Her Split

Young’s Miami visit came almost exactly one month after her split from Olukoya went public. Immediately after the breakup, Young flew to Iceland with a couple of girlfriends to get away from all of the post-split chaos. Even upon her return, there has been some drama, and she even apparently blocked Olukoya on Instagram amid rumors about his love life.

Luckily, despite all of that, Young made it clear during her Miami appearance that she is determined to embrace this new phase of her life. She clearly looked fabulous while doing that, and it appears she has plenty of support from “The Bachelorette” fans. Her latest Instagram post, which she shared on July 3, gave her another opportunity to show off her flawless physique. The photos were taken in Iceland during her time there, and nearly 45,000 people “liked” the post. Around 300 people also commented, and everybody loved what they saw.

“Single never looked so good girl!” one person declared.

“Beautiful, gorgeous Michelle upward and onward don’t look back. Keep shining,” another fan commented.

“This is the face of a woman who knows what’s up,” praised another fan.

“Beautiful inside and out. I hope your retreat was restful. Sending you continued strength and healing,” commented someone else.