Michelle Young & Nate Olukoya Give Wedding Update

Michelle Young and her fiancé Nayte Olukoya gave an update on their wedding plans.

In a recent interview, the couple, who got engaged on the season 18 finale of “The Bachelorette” last fall, revealed that they are still in a long-distance relationship as they navigate planning their nuptials.

Young, 28 works as a school teacher and lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while Olukoya, 27, is a sales executive based in Austin, Texas.

Michelle Young Revealed She Will Have a Big Wedding – But It Sounds Like It Won’t Be Happening This Year

In an April 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Young made it clear that she will not settle for a small wedding with a pandemic still in play.

“Nayte and I, we know so many different people and we have such big families and that’s a huge part of [our planning process],” she told the outlet. “And so coming out of a pandemic … one thing that we both can’t imagine is having a small wedding and so we want to make sure that we’re completely clear of that so that’s not even a stresser for us.”

“And then, [we want to have] warm weather [on our wedding day],” she added, which could be another hint that the still-unplanned wedding won’t be taking place this year.

In a previous interview with the outlet earlier this year, the couple revealed that their wedding will not happen anytime before “summer,” but it was unclear if they meant the summer of 2022.

“We said summer,” Olukoya said. “We didn’t put a timeline.”

“We were really talking about the [summer] season,” Young added. “But what I can say is we both have so many friends and family members and just people that we would want to be part of that day, so a pandemic wedding is not something that we’re really looking at. It’s gonna happen, it’s gonna be warm, but that’s what we know so far.”

Michelle Young & Nayte Olukloya Previously Teased That They Wanted a Short Engagement

Shortly after their engagement played out on the season finale of “The Bachelorette,” the couple teased that the wedding was “coming.”

“Well, we’re definitely gearing up to start looking for dates for a wedding,” Olukoya told Hollywood Life in December 2021. “But as of right now, we just got out of being on TV. Now we’ve got holidays, New Year’s, looking for a house, but the wedding is definitely coming.”

When first talking about the wedding plans, the pandemic didn’t seem to be an issue when, in an interview with People, Young gushed that she and her fiance were “so excited to start our life together” and weren’t waiting to get married.

“I’m looking forward to packing up and seeing what Minnesota is like,” Olukoya said at the time. “I’m all in. And I’m excited! We are both leaning towards a summertime wedding.”

“The planning is picking up speed,” the former “Bachelorette” star added. “No shade to anybody who wants a long engagement, but that’s not us. We’re like, cool, you’re my person, I’m your person. We’re ready.”

